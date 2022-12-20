ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

#32. Missouri

 4 days ago

- Change from 1980: -0.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.3%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,953

