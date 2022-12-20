25. Alabama

Related
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
alreporter.com
Business, retirement tax changes to take effect Jan. 1
With the start of the new year, small businesses and senior citizens can expect tax breaks that begin in 2023. With historic revenues, due in large part to federal assistance, the Alabama Legislature took action in its last session to make several changes to tax law that will relieve tax pressure on small businesses and certain individuals.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alabama university blocks TikTok from network and devices
Auburn University in Alabama blocked TikTok from its network and devices over cybersecurity concerns with the video-sharing app.
$2.65M awarded to combat homelessness in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The State of Alabama has awarded $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. Funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless. “Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Unfortunately, homelessness...
wtvy.com
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
altoday.com
Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month
A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
aldailynews.com
Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1
Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
Retiring ABC Board chief says Alabama’s liquor controls mean more revenue, less consumption
H.M. “Mac” Gipson Jr., started working at age 13, cleaning and touching up cars at his father’s Standard Oil station in downtown Prattville. He has worked ever since and said he would not stop now, at 87, if not for health problems. “Along the line I’ve tried...
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama. On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, […]
256today.com
TVA initiating rolling blackouts across the region
HUNTSVILLE — Due to the continued increased demand on the electric system caused by the extremely cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated mandatory electric load reduction. This extraordinary situation may temporarily impact power to homes and businesses, but these are unprecedented conditions. The curtailment impacts all...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 1