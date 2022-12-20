45. South Carolina

Related
How South Carolina Locked Down The Home State In 2023
South Carolina ensured they would sign some of the Palmetto State's top players in 2023, and they did just that.
abcnews4.com
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have all heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
South Carolina was 3rd-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina was the third-fastest growing state in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. South Carolina’s population grew 1.7% from 2021 to 2022, behind only Florida and Idaho, according to the data. On July 1, South Carolina’s population was estimated at 5,282,634, which is 89,368 more residents […]
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
travelyouman.com
12 Best Liveaboard Marinas South Carolina (Parking, Facilities, And Times)
A liveaboard marina provides a distinctive boat living experience, whether you’re retiring, downsizing, or simply giving it a try. South Carolina is home to a number of liveaboard marinas. All you have to do to enjoy an amazing experience is choose the best. South Carolina has more than 5,000...
This Is How Long $1 Million Will Last You in SC
How long will $1 million last you in SC? Let's find out!Photo byCanva. At one point or another, just about everyone who is a working-class individual has most likely wondered what it must feel like to be a millionaire. Although $1 million dollars went a lot further in years past, many people would be set for a long time if they had that amount of money at their disposal. However, the million-dollar question today is - how long will $1 million last if you are a resident in SC? Well, a banking website crunched the numbers and came up with how long $1 million will last you in SC - that is assuming that you don't live a lavish lifestyle.
carolinapanorama.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in South Carolina using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
blufftontoday.com
Around the State
Farm Bureau Insurance agents and County Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina helped spread holiday cheer to those in their communities facing financial or medical hardships by donating more than $46,000 through Farm Bureau Cares. The program was started in 2015 with the support of the South Carolina Farm Bureau...
Why SC has one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the country
According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce, South Carolina's labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record low unemployment.
Broad Street Hockey
JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: Carolina Pulled Pork
Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s 10th official entry comes from two states who both lay claim to the proper style of the iconic pulled pork sandwich. There are hundreds of ways to prepare a pulled pork sandwich and each of them are delicious.
Henry County Daily Herald
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice. A conservative Christian and former Ms. South Carolina, Jill was a Republican until last summer, when in the wake of new abortion restrictions in her state, she endured the "excruciating" experience of terminating a pregnancy with a baby who had a severe heart defect.
Bill would create lottery to send South Carolinians to space on a Blue Origin flight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker wants to establish a lottery that would send a South Carolinian to space — or at least near space. State Rep. Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill earlier this month to establish the South Carolina Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission to create an annual lottery to send a […]
live5news.com
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830)
“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830). Legislator, banker, botanist. A native of Beaufort, Elliott graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale. As a member of the S.C. General Assembly, he was instrumental in the passage of the Free School Act and the act to create the Bank of the State of South Carolina. In 1812, he resigned from the S.C. Senate to become president of the bank—a position he held until his death. Although a respected legislator and banker, Elliott is best remembered for his activities as a botanist. He was the author of A Sketch of the Botany of South-Carolina and Georgia. He was an exacting and meticulous botanist with correspondents across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Stephen Elliott was a member of the American Philosophical Society and the Linnaean Society in Paris, France.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 tax rebate check will be sent out in just 12 days
South Carolina residents are able to get a rebate worth up to $800 in less than two weeks as long as they have filed their 2021 tax returns.
live5news.com
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
kiss951.com
Visit One of the Best & Sweetest Christmas Attractions in South Carolina
Merry Christmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not enjoy it? This Christmas, you should think about enjoying some great activities in your state or just a road trip away. Finding the activities that bring out the true holiday spirit can be the most fun and enjoyable. From Christmas light shows to holiday fairs, there are so many random activities that get put on during the holidays. There is one unique attraction in South Carolina that is a must-visit during the Christmas season.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
