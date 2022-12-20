50. Michigan

Related
Whitmer OK’s massive overhaul to Michigan’s recycling policies
Long-awaited changes to Michigan’s recycling policies are coming after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed into law an eight-bill package which would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. The legislation – spanning from House Bill 4454 through 4461 – would modernize waste management in Michigan...
Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Bill aims to require Michigan use 100% renewable energy by 2035
(The Center Square) – A Democratic leader’s bill aims to require Michigan to use 100% renewable energy by 2035. The bill doesn’t explain how Michigan will advance from renewables providing only 11% of Michigan's net electricity generation in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, to 100% in 15 years.
MichMash: What is the future of Michigan’s right-to-work law after Dems control Lansing?
Michigan adopted a right-to-work law in 2012, which critics say weakened unions in the state. Now that Michigan Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s seat after November’s midterm elections, the law could be repealed in 2023. In this episode:. Jake Neher from Automotive News (and former MichMash...
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance's top environmental stories of 2022 Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn't mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism to the ever-shifting legal saga of the […]
New Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: Democrats will seek consensus
Joe Tate has a college and professional football record, military service, two master’s degrees and two terms in the Michigan House under his belt. He’ll soon be adding the title of speaker of the House to his résumé. Tate, 42, a Detroit Democrat, will make history...
Gas prices continue to fall, but will it last?
Gas stations across the country have seen a fall in prices at the pump as we approach the holiday weekend and Michigan is no exception.
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard!. It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us. And if you're someone who actually likes winter in Michigan-- well good for you!. I am...
Child support changes mean families receiving cash assistance may see higher payments
LANSING, Mich. – Some Michigan parents who receive cash assistance will see increases in child support paid to them under a policy change enabled by the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget allows low-income families that are receiving both cash assistance and child support to receive an...
'The Week That Was:' Michigan GOP Leader Meshawn Maddock Helped the Dems in 2022
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Mike Rataj, 910 AM radio host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals, how Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock helped Democrats in Michigan in 2022; Zelensky comes to Washington; Musk, Tesla and Twitter and Schmuck of the Week.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Props 1, 2 and 3 are in Michigan’s constitution. What happens now?
The three constitutional amendments that Michiganders passed in November’s midterm election went into effect Friday. Some open questions still surround the trio, but they set in stone key protections, expansions of rights and governmental changes that will have immediate impact.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan
(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
Blind or visually impaired Michiganders can now apply to receive an audible currency reader
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Currency readers are available to eligible Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired. As announced by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), Michigan residents who are blind or visually impaired can apply to receive an audible currency reader at no cost through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.
