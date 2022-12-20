ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

#50. Michigan

The Herald News
- Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,720

95.3 MNC

Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism to the ever-shifting legal saga of the […] The post Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' Michigan GOP Leader Meshawn Maddock Helped the Dems in 2022

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Mike Rataj, 910 AM radio host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals, how Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock helped Democrats in Michigan in 2022; Zelensky comes to Washington; Musk, Tesla and Twitter and Schmuck of the Week.
MICHIGAN STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan

(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.  The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Blind or visually impaired Michiganders can now apply to receive an audible currency reader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Currency readers are available to eligible Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired. As announced by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), Michigan residents who are blind or visually impaired can apply to receive an audible currency reader at no cost through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

