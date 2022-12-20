37. Maryland

Related
Business Monthly
Did Hogan change Maryland for the better?
Did Larry Hogan really change Maryland for the better in his eight years as governor?. Of course, he did. He says so himself in a new 68-page glossy magazine filled with photos and accomplishments. Its cover proudly proclaims, “We changed Maryland for the Better — Hogan-Rutherford Administration 2015-2023.”
Business Monthly
A new way for Maryland businesses to offer paycheck savings program for employees
In nearly half of all American workplaces, there is no retirement savings plan available, according to a study by AARP. Nearly 57 million people work for an employer that does not offer either a traditional pension or a retirement savings plan. More than a million of those people work here in Maryland.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ocean City Today
Significant changes occurred in ‘22
(Dec. 23, 2022) Back in the beginning of October, Maryland Realtors rolled out changes to its statewide forms library, which contains contracts, disclosures and addenda that members of Maryland Realtors use to service clients and bring real estate transactions to settlement. This year there were significant changes bringing a total...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
baltimorebrew.com
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
Bay Net
Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
foxbaltimore.com
Push for cell phone rules after distractions lead to ships grounding in Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It was one of the more unusual Maryland news events of 2022: a nearly 1,100 foot container ship running aground in the Chesapeake Bay and getting stuck for five weeks. A recent investigative report into the incident involving the Ever Forward container ship said the...
Safety officials: better testing, employment guidelines on cannabis improve the workplace
Improve cannabis training for entire legal system, enhanced toxicology data recommendations given to lawmakers by safety experts. The post Safety officials: better testing, employment guidelines on cannabis improve the workplace appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
mocoshow.com
Attorney General Frosh Announces Settlement with Caliber Homes; Mortgage Lender Agrees to Pay $250,000 Penalty
Per the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that deceptively displayed on the mailer’s envelope the name and address of the consumers’ original mortgage, creating the appearance that the mailer was sent from the consumer’s mortgage company when the true sender was Caliber. Lenders licensed in Maryland are prohibited from advertising under any name or address that is not their own. Although Caliber denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay the Attorney General’s Office a $250,000 penalty.
sunshinewhispers.com
The Best Coffee Shops in Maryland (Reader Recommended!)
Coffee makes everything better, doesn’t it? And really, when you are out exploring it’s always good to know where you can get a hot drink (or a cold drink) and some great eats!. So, I polled my readers about what are the best coffee houses in Maryland. And...
aclu-md.org
Time to Put an End to the Racist War on Marijuana
Marylanders and people across the nation have overwhelmingly voiced that there needs to be an end to the war on marijuana. In particular, people in Maryland overwhelmingly voted to begin the legalization of marijuana. Now, it’s time to take action and reverse the oppressive effects of this racist “war.” Removing criminal penalties for marijuana related offenses and prohibiting police from using the odor of marijuana as a basis to conduct warrantless searches are the next steps we should be taking.
WTOP
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Winter Weather: Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Power Outages Being Reported In Maryland
Nearly 20,0000 residents in Maryland are still without power as the state contends with the winter storm that swept across the region and sent many scrambling for holiday travel. Utility crews worked through the night to make repairs as whipping winds and stormy weather brought down power lines and felled...
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
