46. Georgia

HOLIDAY - Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state. So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia? GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, […]
WALB 10
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
GPB evening headlines for December 23, 2022
Many residents of middle Georgia had hoped for one big gift by the end of this holiday season: a new National Park. But fighting in Congress means more waiting for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve. Georgia Corrections Commissioner Tim Ward will leave will leave his post and join the...
orangeandbluepress.com
How You Can Receive Tax Refunds Worth $500 Under The New Plan In Georgia? – Tax Rebate
How You Can Receive Tax Refunds Worth $500 Under The New Plan In Georgia? – Tax Rebate. This new legislation will offer up to $500 tax refunds to the Citizens of Georgia. The Tax Rebate for Georgians is a new legislation that Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using a state budget surplus for a refund during June.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022
Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia Today: Hawks president stepping down, Georgia's WWII Heritage City, NE Georgia airport rehab
LISTEN: On the Friday Dec. 23 edition of Georgia Today: The Atlanta Hawks' president is stepping down; Georgia has a new World War II Heritage City; Gainesville's airport is getting a makeover. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 23....
Georgia officials gear up for state rollout of plug-in network to deliver juice to electric vehicles
Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for the state’s future embrace of electric vehicles going into the new legislative session in January as Georgia pursues ways to boost the economy through a growing green industry. The Georgia Public Service Commission this week approved a plan for Georgia Power to spend a total of […] The post Georgia officials gear up for state rollout of plug-in network to deliver juice to electric vehicles appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In
Here are 5 Georgia Signees you need to buy stock in.
cobbcountycourier.com
More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes 1 of his best moves
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Tyrone Oliver will become Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner, effective January 1. “I am grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting...
WXIA 11 Alive
TIMELINE | When the Georgia chill will set in & when it will be coldest
ATLANTA — Here it comes - a very frosty Christmastime in Georgia. Don't expect much in the way of snow for Christmas, but starting tonight (Thursday, Dec. 22) the temperatures are going to dip a lot lower than most of us are used to. As you look ahead to...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Sven Fischer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia or you wish to go there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five beautiful places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already.
allongeorgia.com
Over 70 Appointments to State Boards, Authorities, and Commissions
Governor Brian P. Kemp yesterday announced the appointment and re-appointment of more than 70 individuals to the following state boards, authorities, and commissions:. Chris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional District. Janelle King will now represent the 7th Congressional District. Alton Russell will now serve as an At-Large representative.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
