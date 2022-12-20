40. West Virginia

Related
West Virginia plant to make batteries for US energy grid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia, creating at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. Massachusetts-based Form Energy...
bowhuntingmag.com
West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8
David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Linaria in West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow linaria in West Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting linaria is not as easy as it seems. Linaria are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the...
Appalachian Power asks West Virginia customers to reduce electricity use
UPDATE (5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) also asks that residents reduce electricity until 10 a.m. on Sunday. This is in agreeance with Appalachian Power and PJM’s request to reduce usage during strain on the regional electricity grid. WVEMD says there are simple ways individuals can take to […]
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures in preparation for massive winter storm
Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower […]
Bridgeport dealership is piloting digital vehicle titles in West Virginia
Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release on December 14 that West Virginia will be the first state in the county to digitize vehicle titles, and it's starting in Bridgeport.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
NIH Director's Blog
Building a Statewide Clinical Trials Network for Cancer Care in West Virginia
Jame Abraham, MD,1,11 James Keresztury, ACSW,1 John Azar, MD,2 Manish Monga, MD,3 Timothy Bowers, MD,4 Mathew Page Jones, MD,5 Maria Tria Tirona, MD,6 Jondavid Pollock, MD,3 Craig Coonley, MD,7 Steven Jubelirer, MD,8 James Frame, MD,8 Patti Fogg, MS,9 Molly Getto, BSN,1 Shannon Filburn, BSN, MBA,1 John Naim, PhD,1 Dan Lucas, PharmD,8 William Petros, PharmD,1,10 Sharon Hall, MSM,11 and Scot C. Remick, MD1.
West Virginia under a State of Emergency
Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
wchstv.com
Overnight snow blankets region; thousands without power in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7 p.m., 12/23/22. Crews have steadily worked to restore power in the Tri-State as extreme weather blanketed the region with snow and ice. Gusty winds have challenged linemen working to safely restore electricity to thousands of customers. West Virginia saw more than 7,500...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalizations dip in West Virginia on Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases rose slightly in West Virginia on Thursday while hospitalizations from the virus dipped. The state’s active case total moved from 1,224 to 1,326 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 497 new positive cases.
beltmag.com
Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia
“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
How West Virginia officials are keeping tabs on the winter storm
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — All 55 West Virginia counties remain under a state of emergency as Governor Jim Justice and his team keep an eye on this severe winter storm. With swirling snow from high winds to plummeting temperatures and dangerous icy conditions, not many people were out and about Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Many, […]
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
Government Technology
West Virginia Governor Wants TikTok Off State Devices
(TNS) — A TikTok ban on state-issued devices is already in place in most areas of state government, and Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will introduce a bill next month to include the ban for all entities related to the state. Justice was responding to an effort by...
Deadline approaching for high school seniors interested in becoming WV teachers to apply for $40,000 scholarship
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Current high school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until December 31 of this year to apply for the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship, the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program. This scholarship, now entering its fourth year, provides up...
