Is your camera good enough for Netflix? Approved cameras list has been updated!

Is your camera on the Netflix-approved cameras list? You could be surprised to find that a camera you own might have been certified by the streaming giant – meaning that it is good enough to be used for filming a Netflix Originals production.

It probably comes as no shock that the best Netflix-approved cameras list is dominated by tippy top cinema cameras from the likes of Arri, Panavision and Red. However, a number of consumer and prosumer cameras from Canon, Sony and Panasonic have also been approved by the service.

Indeed, just recently Netflix has certified the Sony FR7 – the world's first full-frame PTZ camera (pan / tilt / zoom). It's largely a Sony FX6 with a permanent gimbal (and the FX6 is, largely, a Sony A7S III and Sony FX3 in different clothing), but this is the first time a PTZ has been certified as a primary Netflix camera.

However, a camera that many assumed would be a shoo-in for approval was rejected by Netflix. The Canon EOS R5 C is a cinema-oriented version of the Canon EOS R5, making it an 8K powerhouse that seems an obvious candidate for shooting Netflix content. However, not only did it fail to cut the mustard, but according to Canon Rumors the manufacturer has no plans to address whatever the reason was (thought to be the omission of C-Log 2).

So, is your camera good enough for Netflix? Check out the approved cameras belot:

Arri cameras

Arri Alexa LF

Arri Alexa Mini LF

Arri Alexa 65

Arri Alexa 35

Blackmagic cameras

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini 4.6K

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini PRO 4.6K G2

Canon cameras

Canon EOS C300 Mark II

Canon EOS C300 Mark III

Canon EOS C500 Mark II

Canon EOS C500

Canon EOS C700

Canon EOS C700 FF

Canon EOS C70

Panasonic cameras

Panasonic VariCam 35

Panasonic VariCam LT

Panasonic VariCam Pure

Panasonic AU-EVA1

Panasonic S1H

Panasonic BGH1

Panasonic BS1H

Panasonic AK-UC4000

Panavision cameras

Panavision DXL2

Red cameras

Red DSMC2 / Weapon Monstro 8K VV

Red Weapon Dragon 8K VV

Red DSMC2 / Weapon Helium 8K S35

Red Epic-W Helium 8K S35

Red Weapon Dragon 6K S35

Red Epic Dragon 6K S35

Red DSMC2 / Epic-W Gemini 5K S35

Red Scarlet-W Dragon 5K S35

Red Raven 4.5K

Red RangerMonstro 8K VV

Red Ranger Helium 8K S35

Red Ranger Gemini 5K S35

Red DSMC2 Dragon-X 6K S35

Red Komodo 6K

Red V-Raptor 8K VV

Sony cameras

Sony Venice

Sony Venice 2 6K

Sony Venice 2 8K

Sony FX9

Sony F55

Sony F65

Sony FS7 / FS7 II

Sony F5

Sony FX6

Sony FR7

Sony PXW-Z450

Sony PXW-Z750

Sony FX3

Sony HDC-F5500