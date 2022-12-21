Read full article on original website
Can regulation save crypto against future market dip?
On every front, the virtual assets industry has suffered a major setback in 2022. The general performance of the industry falls below the expectation of investors and experts who had predicted a prosperous year for cryptocurrency. With the prevailing crisis, stakeholders in the crypto industry are calling for proper and clear-cut crypto regulation.
Huobi partners RocketX to advance trading experience for users
Users of Huobi henceforth are bound to enjoy a “next-level trading experience” after a recent collaboration. In an announcement today on Twitter, Huobi revealed a collaboration with RocketX a DEX aggregator. In the announcement, Huobi confirmed that the collaboration is a strategic one that’s aimed at boosting the...
