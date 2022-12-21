Read full article on original website
binbits.com
The New NTO Collection Designed By Choise.com Launches On December 21st
Crypto firm and earn marketplace Choise.com is excited to announce the start of a new initiative, NFT Token Offering (NTO). By launching NTO Collection Choise.com sets out to introduce new mechanics that will fundamentally change the distribution market for tokens and NFTs. NTO is a new type of token distribution...
Fortune
How to invest in your 20s: 7 tips to get started
Your plans will likely change over time, but getting started with a retirement account is one of the most important things you can do for yourself in your 20s. Investing as a young adult is one of the most important things you can do to prepare for your future. You might think that you need a lot of money to start investing, but it’s easier than ever to get going with small amounts. Once you set up your investment accounts, you’ll be well on your way to saving for goals like retirement, purchasing a home or even future travel plans.
binbits.com
What is Sandbox Coin (SAND)?
Indeed, the consistent exploration of the digital space has birthed numerous projects. Today, there are already thousands of innovative projects revolving around cryptocurrencies, gaming, metaverse, blockchain and many more. As for cryptocurrencies, it has continued to record increasing adoption since its biggest boom in 2013. Worth noting that the crypto sphere now ranks high amidst its contemporaries, thanks to its adoption in other areas of digital exploration. In many gaming projects some instance, cryptocurrencies have been adopted as native tokens, helping to secure their platforms. Without further ado, SAND, a native token of a popular gaming project, Sandbox suits this illustration.
binbits.com
FTX co-founder, SBF gets $250 million bail
Amidst ongoing investigations into the collapse of FTX, the US court in Manhattan has now granted a whooping $250 million bail to Sam Bankman-Fried. As per report, the bail, as approved by the US Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, will put the FTX co-founder on home detention. More so, SBF must surrender his passport and will be under severe location monitoring.
