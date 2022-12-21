Your plans will likely change over time, but getting started with a retirement account is one of the most important things you can do for yourself in your 20s. Investing as a young adult is one of the most important things you can do to prepare for your future. You might think that you need a lot of money to start investing, but it’s easier than ever to get going with small amounts. Once you set up your investment accounts, you’ll be well on your way to saving for goals like retirement, purchasing a home or even future travel plans.

38 MINUTES AGO