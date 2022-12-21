Read full article on original website
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
notebookcheck.net
Free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 leaked with Star Wars title as headline act
Once again, the leaker known as billbil-kun has revealed what the free PlayStation Plus games will be for the incoming month. For January 2023, it appears Sony has plumped for the selection of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 to please subscribers of its service. The latter title, developed by Thomas Happ Games, is an engaging Metroidvania-style game that only came to the PlayStation 5 in August 2022, although PS4 owners have been able to enjoy the side-scrolling mix of adventure and exploration since August 2021.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Collider
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Does Jaskier Connect to the Main Series?
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix expands the universe of The Witcher into new and exciting directions, showing events that predate the main series by 1200 years. However, the issue with a prequel that takes place long before The Witcher is that Blood Origin cannot use any of the main characters fans love. And since a prequel is only remembered when it connects to the main story, creators Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich had to devise a clever solution. Their solution was to use Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a link between Blood Origin and the main series since the whole prequel is about the bard learning the story that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres.
God Of War Ragnarök director purposefully gave Heimdall a super 'punchable' face
Given that God Of War Ragnarök has been out for over a month, I’m guessing that most of you probably will have punched Heimdall in the face by now. Good for you. The truth is, to progress with God Of War Ragnarök’s story you’re going to have to punch him and yet, the character’s face was designed so that you’d actually want to.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
game-news24.com
Ubisoft has invited you to play test his next Star Wars game
Ubisoft is part of a long list of studios who have already lined up to shoot their own Star Wars game following the release of Electronic Arts’ exclusive deal with LucasArts games. We haven’t heard about the forthcoming game except for the fact that it exist – until now.
GAMINGbible's 10 best video games of 2022
Words by: Ewan Moore, Imogen Donovan, Catherine Lewis, Kate Harrold, James Daly, Will McCue. Christmas. What's it really about? Some will tell you it's about peace and goodwill and all that junk, but here at GAMINGbible we know it's about one thing above all else: ranking our favourite video games into an arbitrary list in the name of Content.
Is Star Wars: Shadows Of The Empire For Nintendo 64 Canon?
Launched in 1996 for the Nintendo 64 and a year later for the PC, "Shadows of the Empire" follows mercenary Dash Rendar as he aids the Rebel Alliance between the events of "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." While it received lackluster reviews from the likes of IGN and GameSpot at the time, it was still celebrated for its opening level, which recreated the snow speeder section of the Battle of Hoth. Further, it introduced the community to some great new characters and factions, filling in more details of the galaxy far, far away.
God Of War Ragnarök's Thor voted PlayStation's best new character
Just in case it didn’t pick up enough accolades at The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarök has now swept up a bunch more in the PlayStation Blog’s annual awards. Despite its great success at The Game Awards earlier this month, Ragnarök failed to take home the coveted Game of the Year award - it lost to Elden Ring in the battle of the video game titans. It’s managed to redeem itself in the PS Blog’s annual awards, though, as it's won both PS4 and PS5 Game of the Year. No one can say that it doesn’t deserve it.
God Of War Ragnarök pro destroys Valkyrie Queen in under 30 seconds on hardest difficulty
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the postgame of God of War Ragnarök - proceed with caution. A month on from its release, and God of War Ragnarök players are already finding ways to decimate the game’s challenging postgame content on the highest possible difficulty setting.
TechSpot
You can grab Death Stranding free from the Epic Games Store for the next few hours
In a nutshell: The Epic Games Store is playing the part of Santa Claus this year by giving away one of the biggest games in recent times. The offer has proved so popular that it temporarily crashed the site's servers. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding can currently be downloaded and kept forever without costing you a penny, but make sure to move fast if you want a copy, as the sale only lasts a few more hours (until 8 am PT / 11 am ET on December 26).
The Last Of Us is 'greatest story ever told in games', says HBO writer
The Last Of Us has been hailed as "the greatest story ever told in games" by one of the men responsible for turning the acclaimed 2013 title into a live-action series. Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic masterpiece has certainly received its fair share of praise over the years, and rightly so! The Last Of Us takes players on a gut-wrenching journey that's hard to forget - and not just because Sony keeps re-releasing the damn thing.
game-news24.com
Followingimage coming to Xbox in April 2023, New Trailer Revealed
The Chinese studio Aurogon Shanghai announced a release date for the new project Afterimage. This project is going to be released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 4 and Switch as early as April 25 2023. With the release date released for Afterimage, the developers unveiled...
Digital Trends
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s ending explained
Netflix is investing significant time and resources into developing The Witcher as its next major franchise. The Witcher: Blood Origin, a four-episode limited series that premiered on December 25th, serves as a prequel aimed at answering some of the series’ biggest questions. Following Henry Cavill’s highly publicized exit from The Witcher, the streamer took measures to ensure the franchise’s future, including casting Liam Hemsworth as Cavill’s replacement and continuing to build the series’ expanded universe, of which Blood Origin is a crucial part.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 player spots “almost identical” paid weapon skins
A Modern Warfare 2 player spotted two “almost identical” sniper rifle skins in separate bundles, both of which are only available for purchase with in-game currency. The last few Call of Duty entries have introduced some extravagant skins. From the Attack on Titan collab to Snoop Dogg, and even some of the world’s most iconic footballers being put in MW2, Operator skins have a ton of variety and iconic crossovers.
Pokémon: Ash and Pikachu are officially being replaced as the series protagonists
That’s right, it’s official. The Pokémon anime is going to be headed down a very different path, as it’s now been announced that the series will be introducing two new protagonists replacing Ash. It was previously rumoured that Ash would be stepping down at the end...
IGN
Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade Gets More Leaked Gameplay Footage
Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade is an upcoming mobile game for the hit franchise from Ubisoft. The company revealed months ago that the game will be set in ancient China, and that’s all we knew about the game until now. On December 19, multiple videos surfaced online showcasing gameplay...
Tom Cruise shows off 'biggest stunt in cinema history' for Mission Impossible
It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is an adrenaline junkie. The man will do anything, it seems. It’s not a Tom Cruise film without a life-threatening stunt but that’s particularly true of the Mission Impossible film series. In fact, for the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise has taken on the “biggest stunt in cinema history”.
