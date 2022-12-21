Read full article on original website
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a “must-have” game title. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, tweeted that Microsoft “entered into a 10-year commitment” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console, saying the same offer was available for Sony.
Why The FTC Is So Scared of the Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Merger
"The biggest merger in gaming history may now have been stopped by the U.S. government.The FTC filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Microsoft regarding its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency alleged that it would create unfair competition in the gaming industry. While competition has always existed in gaming, the FTC fears that Microsoft's size would force it to have an overbearing say in the industry. If the deal does go through, Microsoft would become the third-largest gaming company in the world. In particular, the federal agency fears that Microsoft could cause games and console prices to rise, as...
Vox
The US government wants to stop the biggest deal in video game history
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing to block Microsoft’s massive $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, saying it will harm competition in the gaming market.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Vox
Fortnite maker Epic Games has to pay $520 million for tricking kids and violating their privacy
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. While your kids were playing Fortnite, Fortnite was playing with consumer protection laws. Epic Games, the maker of the very popular Fortnite series, is paying two of the largest settlements...
IGN
Activision Acquisition: UK Govt Shares All Arguments From Microsoft and Sony; May Get US FTC Approval
Sony is confident that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK will seek to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony has published a response upon CMA’s request on how the deal could be bad for competition in the gaming industry. Sony’s document says that the...
Complex
FTC Moves to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Acquisition
The Microsoft-Activision deal may be in jeopardy. According to the New York Times, the Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of the popular video game-maker. The tech giant announced the $69 billion deal at the top of the year, claiming the move would expand its Xbox Cloud Gaming service and help it compete with leading gaming companies, such as Sony and Tencent. However, regulators around the world have objected to the acquisition, arguing it would give Microsoft too much leverage within the video game market.
tipranks.com
FTC Files Suit to Thwart Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Activision Deal
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it feels that the deal would hit the competition in the gaming space. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in an attempt to block the tech...
Microsoft's Activision deal faces its biggest obstacle yet in FTC lawsuit
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," the FTC says
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
notebookcheck.net
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
Major U.S. tech union condemns the FTC for blocking Xbox's Activision deal
The Communication Workers of America condemns the FTC for suing to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
UK survey on Microsoft's Activision deal hit with 'abusive' and 'unintelligible' replies
Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision appears to have gone down well with precisely no one. The $69 billion takeover deal was announced this year but has been trapped in, what I imagine for Microsoft is, regulatory hell ever since. The deal has been scrutinised to the nth degree but it’s not just trade bodies who are letting their thoughts be known. Fans aren’t happy either.
Microsoft says the FTC’s Xbox lawsuit violates the U.S. Constitution
Microsoft filed its response to the FTC’s lawsuit and accused the FTC of unconstitutional behavior for, among other things, violating Microsoft’s Fifth Amendment rights to a neutral arbitrator, since the Commission is responsible for initiating the complaint. The response also accuses the FTC of violating Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution by having an administrative judge – a member of the executive branch – involved in proceedings. Their role in the case is collecting information, among other activities authorized by a separate section of U.S. legal code that approves the appointment of administrative judges in the executive branch to carry out these same activities.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock
When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
IGN
Microsoft and Activision Urge FTC to Approve Merger As Three Bethesda Titles Go Xbox-Exclusive
Microsoft and Activision have filed a response to the United States’ Federal Trade Commission, urging the government agency to approve their deal. The FTC filed a lawsuit against the companies this month, stating that the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry.
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
GAMINGbible
