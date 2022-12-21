Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players have started uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been received like Marmite - for every player who loves it, there’s another who hates it. Some features have been going down great, no doubt - proximity chat has invited so much chaos to the game, and has led to some incredible moments happening (as well as some slightly evil ones).
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Video Review
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Building on the already rock-solid foundation of the original Warzone, Warzone 2.0 is a positive update to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, even with few drawbacks of its own. Its new map isn’t the most exciting outside of being the biggest ever brought to Warzone, but great additions like proximity chat and an updated ping system change things up and bring new life to the struggle for survival. And while adding backpacks as lootable gear may have slowed down looting in general, the new take on the Gulag creates some memorable moments if you can convince your fellow prisoners to team up against a common enemy for the greater good. And, as an added bonus, the new DMZ extraction mode revitalizes Warzone by appealing to people who might not want to sweat through full battle royale matches every time, but still want to level weapons and get a quick taste of that fight for survival.
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
An employee laid off by Meta says he got a strange package from the company marked 'leaver' with two emojis inside and no note
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
A laid-off Twitter manager says he saw almost his entire team of 150 people get fired in 4 hours just a week after Elon Musk bought the company
Twitter engineers texted Amir Shevat, an ex-manager, on November 4 saying their computers were "bricked." Shevat said he was then laid off at 1 a.m.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
White-supremacist messages on Call of Duty, Fortnite; hate-crime charges in Club Q shooting
The week in extremism, from USA TODAY.
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a “must-have” game title. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, tweeted that Microsoft “entered into a 10-year commitment” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console, saying the same offer was available for Sony.
Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of “forgotten” beta map
Valderas Museum mysteriously disappeared after Modern Warfare 2’s beta, and players fear the map is gone for good. During the beta for MW2, Activision removed Marina Grand Prix from all promotional content due to legal issues but re-introduced the racetrack at launch with a new name. Problems also arose...
Gabe Newell says Steam doesn't need a Call of Duty guarantee from Microsoft 'because we trust their intentions'
Gaben and Microsoft go way back.
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
The Top 10 Call of Duty Campaigns
Since its debut in 2003, Call of Duty has become the best-selling first-person shooter series ever. Not a bad effort for a WWII FPS that first emerged as Activision’s ambitious answer to Medal of Honor, a franchise which has since faded from relevance but was a genre juggernaut for EA at that time.
God Of War Ragnarök's Thor voted PlayStation's best new character
Just in case it didn’t pick up enough accolades at The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarök has now swept up a bunch more in the PlayStation Blog’s annual awards. Despite its great success at The Game Awards earlier this month, Ragnarök failed to take home the coveted Game of the Year award - it lost to Elden Ring in the battle of the video game titans. It’s managed to redeem itself in the PS Blog’s annual awards, though, as it's won both PS4 and PS5 Game of the Year. No one can say that it doesn’t deserve it.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
19 Times People Tried To Get Cute And Were Absolutely Roasted For It, Like, To A Crisp
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
