Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players have started uninstalling the game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been received like Marmite - for every player who loves it, there’s another who hates it. Some features have been going down great, no doubt - proximity chat has invited so much chaos to the game, and has led to some incredible moments happening (as well as some slightly evil ones).
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Video Review

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Building on the already rock-solid foundation of the original Warzone, Warzone 2.0 is a positive update to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, even with few drawbacks of its own. Its new map isn’t the most exciting outside of being the biggest ever brought to Warzone, but great additions like proximity chat and an updated ping system change things up and bring new life to the struggle for survival. And while adding backpacks as lootable gear may have slowed down looting in general, the new take on the Gulag creates some memorable moments if you can convince your fellow prisoners to team up against a common enemy for the greater good. And, as an added bonus, the new DMZ extraction mode revitalizes Warzone by appealing to people who might not want to sweat through full battle royale matches every time, but still want to level weapons and get a quick taste of that fight for survival.
dotesports.com

None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
GAMINGbible

Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now

On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
The Associated Press

Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a “must-have” game title. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, tweeted that Microsoft “entered into a 10-year commitment” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console, saying the same offer was available for Sony.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of “forgotten” beta map

Valderas Museum mysteriously disappeared after Modern Warfare 2’s beta, and players fear the map is gone for good. During the beta for MW2, Activision removed Marina Grand Prix from all promotional content due to legal issues but re-introduced the racetrack at launch with a new name. Problems also arose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Game Haus

All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2

The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed

Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
IGN

The Top 10 Call of Duty Campaigns

Since its debut in 2003, Call of Duty has become the best-selling first-person shooter series ever. Not a bad effort for a WWII FPS that first emerged as Activision’s ambitious answer to Medal of Honor, a franchise which has since faded from relevance but was a genre juggernaut for EA at that time.
GAMINGbible

God Of War Ragnarök's Thor voted PlayStation's best new character

Just in case it didn’t pick up enough accolades at The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarök has now swept up a bunch more in the PlayStation Blog’s annual awards. Despite its great success at The Game Awards earlier this month, Ragnarök failed to take home the coveted Game of the Year award - it lost to Elden Ring in the battle of the video game titans. It’s managed to redeem itself in the PS Blog’s annual awards, though, as it's won both PS4 and PS5 Game of the Year. No one can say that it doesn’t deserve it.
notebookcheck.net

Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive

Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

