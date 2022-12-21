Read full article on original website
God Of War Ragnarök's Thor voted PlayStation's best new character
Just in case it didn’t pick up enough accolades at The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarök has now swept up a bunch more in the PlayStation Blog’s annual awards. Despite its great success at The Game Awards earlier this month, Ragnarök failed to take home the coveted Game of the Year award - it lost to Elden Ring in the battle of the video game titans. It’s managed to redeem itself in the PS Blog’s annual awards, though, as it's won both PS4 and PS5 Game of the Year. No one can say that it doesn’t deserve it.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
Uncharted fans want Naughty Dog to remake the OG trilogy for PS5
It’s been five years since we were last treated to an Uncharted game - and boy, I do miss that franchise. There may be no concrete plans regarding the next instalment but it’s widely assumed that it’s coming at some point. In fact, many suspected that it was going to be announced at this year’s The Game Awards but alas, that didn’t happen.
Rick And Morty creator's new shooter isn't coming to PlayStation, sorry guys
At the start of December, Squanch Games dropped High on Life, a first-person shooter that sees Earth invaded by an alien cartel who wants to turn humans into narcotics. It's been a serious success on Xbox, but if you have a PlayStation, I'm afraid you'll be watching from the sidelines with this one.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Polygon
The Witcher 3 made a small change that causes huge ripples
The new version of The Witcher 3 comes with major graphical upgrades, a photo mode, new content inspired by the Netflix show, and a raft of quality-of-life improvements, tweaks, and fixes. Taken together, the update is a welcome and compelling reason to revisit this modern classic, but in all honesty — as our review pointed out — few of these changes have a massive material impact on the experience. As you play, the last seven and a half years melt away, and the game’s inherent quality asserts itself above all else.
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
ComicBook
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Rick And Morty creator's new game is Xbox's biggest release right now
High On Life, the zany shooter from the Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and developer Squanch Games, is currently the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass. This is an intriguing one as High On Life didn't get glowing reviews from critics when it launched for PC, Xbox One and Xbox series consoles earlier this month. Ultimately, it looked like it hinged on whether you would be happy hearing eight and a half hours of zingers that would be at home in the script for a Rick And Morty episode. Kotaku has pointed out that, while the game's spot as the most popular title on Xbox Game Pass is nothing but good news for the team, it illuminates the dearth of first-party offerings from Microsoft over the course of this year.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
game-news24.com
While iraq and Xbox one X aren’t available for a third Christmas in a row, the current generation seems to be hard pressed to get the same deal for the third Christmas
For the third Christmas in a row, the PS5 e olympics are still hard to find in stores. Numerous users will also remain dry-mouthed this year and basically stay dry. The increase in production and stocks failed to satisfy market demand, and with real next-gen (a term that sounds bad two years after its launch) still struggling to get started and we lived another year dominated by game and game, but that was also a hit by productions cross-gen and Nintendo Switch titles.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Some of Its Best Games $0.99
The Steam Winter Sale is live, which means hundreds of discounts on some of the best and most popular games on the digital PC storefront. As part of the sale, Valve -- the owners of Steam and the company responsible for some of the best games of all time -- has slashed the prices of its games, which in turn means some of the aforementioned best games of all time are dirt cheap. How cheap? Less than a dollar cheap.
