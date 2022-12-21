Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon

It's all change for the upcoming DC movies. As DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran move full steam ahead with their plan for the DCU, the future is in flux and question marks hang over multiple projects. But, with a plan coming together, we can expect plenty more new DC movies on the horizon – though particulars for the future of the cinematic universe are firmly under wraps for now.

The most recent DC offering was Black Adam , which starred Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular anti-hero and introduced the live-action Justice Society of America .

With everything from Shazam and Joker sequels to new Superman projects in the works, there's a lot to look forward to in the DCU, with more undoubtedly on the way. We've rounded up every single one of the upcoming DC movies right here, so you can see what's on the way at a glance. If you just want a movie marathon, though, see how to watch the DC movies in order through the link.

Upcoming DC movies

James Gunn's DCU slate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having taken over as head of DC Studios with Peter Safran, James Gunn has revealed that a full slate of DC movies will be announced in the new year. "Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn wrote on Twitter .

At the moment, we know that slate includes a new Superman film – which you can read more about below – and will feature a mix of both well and lesser-known characters , with Batman described as a "big part" of the universe. However, in the meantime, there are still a bunch of DC movies coming that are part of the ongoing continuity.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

(Image credit: Warner Bros/DC)

Release date: March 17, 2023

It's been four years since we last saw Billy Batson, but he's finally returning in the Shazam sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This time, the titular hero will be going up against Lucy Liu's Kalypso and Helen Mirren's Hespera, the daughters of the Titan Atlas from Greek mythology, with his family (and their own superhero alter-egos) at his side. Asher Angel returns as young Billy, while Zachary Levi is back as Shazam. West Side Story 's Rachel Zegler has joined the line-up in a mystery role.

Shazam 2 has been the subject of multiple delays, most recently being pushed from December 2022 to March 17, 2023, which handily means it didn't clash with Avatar: The Way of Water .

The Flash

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC/HBO Max)

Release date: June 16, 2023

Marvel isn't the only multiverse in town. The Flash will bring back Michael Keaton as Batman alongside Ben Affleck's incarnation of the character, and it will introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Ezra Miller returns as the titular Barry Allen, with Kiersey Clemons back as Iris West, and Ron Livingston taking over as Barry's father Henry.

Interestingly enough, Man of Steel 's Michael Shannon and Antje Traue are also said to be part of the film (H/T Collider ), so it's possible the Scarlet Speedster will be travelling back to other DC movies. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter 's write-up of footage shown at CinemaCon says a young Superman is present in the movie.

But, another report from The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Henry Cavill filmed a cameo in the movie, which might be scrapped in case it misleads audiences about the future of the character. The same goes for Aquaman and Wonder Woman cameos, per Deadline , with the studio said to be waiting to discuss with Gunn and Safran. With Cavill officially out as Superman , it would seem it's safe to assume the cameo has been cut.

The Flash is expected to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book storyline, which sees Barry accidentally break the timeline after travelling back to prevent his mother's death. Andy Muschietti directs. Miller has been the subject of much controversy recently, but has issued a statement addressing their behavior .

Blue Beetle

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 18, 2023

Cobra Kai 's Xolo Maridueña stars as the titular Jaime Reyes, who gets a super powered suit when he finds the mysterious Blue Beetle scarab. Susan Sarandon co-stars as the villainous Victoria Kord. George Lopez plays Jaime's uncle Rudy, while Raoul Max Trujillo is set to play Carapax the Indestructible Man.

The movie was originally set to be a HBO Max exclusive, but will now get a theatrical release – meaning it will avoid the fate of Batgirl, which was unceremoniously cancelled despite having been already filmed . Beyond these details, though, Blue Beetle is pretty much a mystery.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Release date: December 25, 2023

Jason Momoa's Aquaman returns in this sequel to the 2019 movie, which has been delayed all the way to December 2023 (it was originally slated for release a whole year earlier). The plot is still under wraps – there's not even a trailer yet – but we do know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return as Black Manta, in a more expanded role from the first movie . The first movie's villain, Patrick Wilson's Orm, is also returning, along with Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Amber Heard as Mera, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Joining the line-up is Vincent Regan as Atlantis' first king, Atlan, while Jani Zhao joins as new character Stingray, and Indya Moore plays Karshon, who in DC Comics is a shark with superpowers, and Game of Thrones ' Pilou Asbæk plays a mystery role.

"Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires," director James Wan told Total Film of the movie. "You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out the boy."

It's possible that Aquaman 2 will be the last time Momoa plays the role , with The Hollywood Reporter indicating that, while he could be out as Aquaman, he might be in as anti-hero Lobo – though Deadline say the Lobo role is just speculation, and potential re-castings of the Justice League line-up comes down to Aquaman 2 and The Flash's performance at the box office.

The Batman 2

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Release date: TBC

Just what the follow up to Matt Reeves' The Batman will focus on is an enigma for now, but a sequel is in the works – along with two spin-off TV shows, one about the Penguin and another about Arkham Asylum. Reeves is returning to write and direct the sequel and Robert Pattinson will don the cowl once again, though beyond that, there are no confirmed cast members. There's also no release date either, but a report from Variety indicates that the earliest we could see the follow-up is 2025. Plus, per The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is meeting with writers and directors to create a range of villain movies , with Professor Pyg, Clayface, and Scarecrow namechecked.

Despite the big shake-up at DC, this film is said to be safe – and Gunn and Reeves have denied claims that Pattinson's Batman would be incorporated into the main series of films.

Joker: Folie á Deux

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Release date : October 4, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, AKA the Joker, and this time he's joined by Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in Folie á Deux. The intriguing title refers to a clinical term for a mental disorder shared by two people, which suits Harley and Joker just fine.

The film will be a musical set in Arkham Asylum, though, per Variety , it's reportedly more like A Star is Born than In the Heights , so expect the music to be naturally integrated into the movie. Joker 2 will also star Brendan Gleeson in an unknown role . Catherine Keener is also part of the line-up, with Zazie Beetz returning as her character from the first film, Sophie. Beyond that, not much else is known about the sequel just yet.

Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

Release date: TBC

A new Superman movie is in the works, penned by Ta-Nehisi Coates with J.J. Abrams producing. The film is said to take inspiration from the original Superman comics and will reportedly star a Black lead . It's not known if the movie will follow Clark Kent or another version of the character. The project is said to still be in active development despite the DC upheaval.

James Gunn's Superman movie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Release date : TBC

James Gunn is also writing a new Superman movie and will be casting a different actor to play the part. It won't be an origin story and will focus on Clark Kent as a young reporter in Metropolis, with Variety reporting that characters like Lois Lane will be involved. Gunn later confirmed that Clark will have already met these characters by the time the film starts.

Scrapped DC movies: Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, and more

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

A new Superman movie starring Cavill was reportedly in the works following the character's appearance in Black Adam, but that's no longer happening as the actor is officially out as Superman. According to an earlier report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. was keen to get Cavill back for another solo movie that would essentially be Man of Steel 2 , and prolific DC producer Charles Roven was already onboard, and the search was on for writers. Cavill later teased his return on Instagram .

The Flash director Andy Muschietti was even said to be interested in helming the project, with a tone similar to Richard Donner's Superman. A slightly conflicting report from Deadline indicated that the studio did hear a pitch from Roven and an unknown writer, but wasn't keen on it, instead opting to wait for Gunn and Safran's plans. Now they have taken hold of the DC universe, Man of Steel 2 is dead.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward in its current incarnation. Gal Gadot was set to return as the eponymous Amazon, while Lynda Carter was also going to return. Gadot's future in the role is unclear, though Deadline suggests she could remain in the DCU as the hero. Director Patty Jenkins issued a statement on the situation confirming that her vision for Wonder Woman 3 was not being made.

We've also seen Dwayne Johnson reveal that Black Adam 2 won't be happening anytime soon . The actor issued a statement saying he met with Gunn and Safran and was informed that Black Adam was not a part of their DC plans, but he could perhaps be back one day in the multiverse. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has changed – just not in Johnson's favor.

For even more to look forward to, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies flying our way and our breakdown of all the upcoming Marvel movies coming soon.