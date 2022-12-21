Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's final DLC has guns, punching, and chaos

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets its final DLC chapter in January, and the trailer goes hard.

Square Enix announced the final DLC chapter for Final Fantasy Origin, called Different Future, earlier today, December 21. The final post-launch content will debut on January 27, 2023, on all platforms, and as per usual with Final Fantasy Origin , the trailer goes big on destruction and kickass action.

See more

Not content with punching things to death , protagonist Jack now has a big old gun at his disposal. The trailer has him pelting foes from afar, lobbing a horde of grenades at monsters, and running in to deal a devastating final blow, putting the butt of his gun straight into their faces.

Protagonist Jack has always been incredibly over the top in everything he does, and Final Fantasy Origin isn't about to change that now. Our hero (?) also looks like he's got some hefty new armour and a monumental sword that'd give the Buster Sword a run for its money in this DLC.

Different Future finally brings a Moogle to Final Fantasy Origin, and everyone's about as confused by it as you'd assume. This Moogle's on a mission, though: recruit Jack and company for one final adventure to save their entire dimension from destruction at the hands of a supposed demi-god as you do.

Different Future also has new missions for Trials of the Dragon King and Wanderer of the Rift owners, the previous two DLC chapters launched earlier this year for the action game.

Check out our Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review if you're thinking about finally picking up Jack's adventure.