Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
Pittsburgh Steelers retire Franco Harris’ jersey with family, former teammates days after his death
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers retire Franco Harris’ jersey with family, former teammates days after his death. Steelers owner Art Rooney II uttered those words before the crowd at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, at the ceremony to retire Franco Harris’ jersey. RELATED COVERAGE: Franco Harris dies at...
Sporting News
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
Kenny Pickett vocal on Steelers’ game-winning TD that doomed Raiders
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win. With just one minute left on...
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Why Perception of Stefanski Matters, Shutting Down Chubb and Much More
The Cleveland Browns will embark on the most critical offseason since 1999 in a couple of weeks. I have already detailed my reasons for believing that Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and Paul DePodesta have decided to move on from Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when the season ends. However, it should be noted that how the Browns handle their business in these final weeks of the 2022 season will be important in ensuring that the Browns' Defensive Coordinator job is attractive to potential candidates.
NFL Monday QB: Nathaniel Hackett Fired by the Broncos
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts discuss Nathaniel Hackett being fired from the Denver Broncos head coach position and the nightmare of a season the Broncos have had.
Vols' Baron undecided on future after Orange Bowl
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Tyler Baron said Tuesday morning he hasn’t decided whether Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl will be his final game with the Tennessee Volunteers. Baron, a talented junior edge defender who finished his high school career at Knoxville Catholic, said he hasn’t decided whether to stay at Tennessee or declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number
Ending an emotional week, the Pittsburgh Steelers followed through with their celebration of the late Franco Harris.
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/27: Myles Disciplined, Stefanski Questioned, and Mugs with Hokey Sayings
My daughter watches her father’s example of grabbing onto the “glass half empty” philosophy of life, well-earned through 20+ years of obsessively following the Browns, and has consciously chosen to go in the other direction. She acquires t-shirts, coffee mugs and other items with upbeat phrases which she actually embraces. They bear slogans like “Choose happiness,” and she consciously chooses to try to embody them. She inspires me, which is the opposite of how our relationship is supposed to work.
