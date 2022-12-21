Read full article on original website
Video | Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs Post-Practice 12.27 | Gator Bowl
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs spoke following Tuesday's practice as the Irish prepare for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. 0:00 - Process of coming off shoulder injury earlier this fall. 0:40 - Advice to Tyler Buchner coming off a shoulder injury. 1:02 - Opportunity for the run game...
2024 DL Twins Jacob & Jerod Smith Looking To See Notre Dame Again
As they were making the rounds in the Northeast, checking in on Class of 2023 commits, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and some of his assistants made it a point to get down to Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Conn. Freeman made the trip along with defensive coordinator Al Golden...
2024 OL Caleb Brewer Talks Notre Dame Offer
Caleb Brewer got some good news just before Christmas when Harry Hiestand offered the 2024 Pennsylvania offensive lineman a scholarship last week. “He said I fit their standards for an o-lineman physically,” Brewer said of the Notre Dame offensive line coach. “They did a a lot of research on me and they think that I fit their program.
Recruiting Two-Year Look on Offense
Well, here we are again. Another class signed, another look at the two-year picture. I won’t get into the star game because I’m not a big believer in “stars.” My opinions are formed from knowing who the Irish coaches really wanted, looking at what other top programs thought of these prospects, and my own personal evaluations of these players and how they fit in with the talent and depth at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame Depth Chart | Gator Bowl
Notre Dame has released its depth chart for Friday’s Gator Bowl against South Carolina. DE Rylie Mills Nana Osafo-Mensah Alexander Ehrensberger. Kick Returner Chris Tyree Braden Lenzy Lorenzo Styles.
Marcus Freeman Notebook | December 26th
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon as the Irish prepare for South Carolina. “No, nobody’s out that … I mean, we have a couple of guys injured that are still going to try and go. We’ll see how this week goes, but no new injuries. Nothing has happened during bowl practice.”
Notre Dame WR Deion Colzie Looking to Finish Strong in 2022
Deion Colzie had plenty of time left in his career to make a move, but the sophomore receiver also needed to show some life this fall. It started slow for the 6-foot-4, 211-pounder as the Georgia native didn’t make his first reception of the year until the last weekend of October against Syracuse. Colzie showed up big with two third down catches as he recorded three catches for 44 yards against the Orange.
Al Golden & Tommy Rees Notebook | 12.27
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke following Tuesday's practice. On Tyler Buchner stating he was finding answers faster at this point in his career:. ”I think it helps if a look maybe is altered a little bit and he has the answers. It allows the quarterback to play free. I think it helps him and gives him a ton of confidence. I’m excited for him.”
