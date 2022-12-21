ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Opinion: When ‘privacy’ does not apply

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the 1st District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious

FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Vital rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed

A for rent sign sits outside of a home in the West End of Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Our neighbors, children, people who fix our cars, stock our groceries, care for our elderly parents and small children, teachers, farm and dairy workers, hotel and restaurant workers, church friends, seniors, people in poor health and with disabilities – all deserve access to a safe and affordable home that meets their needs.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

CONNELLY: Idaho Conservation League begins new wildlife program

Recently I’ve written about negative influences of politics and private organizations on state fish and wildlife agencies. To be fair, not all politicians or private groups are trying to undermine these agencies’ important work. A recent example of a positive effort has developed in Idaho involving the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Week celebrated local nurse practitioners

Local healthcare officials recently celebrated National Nurse Practitioner Week, which took place this year on Nov. 13-19. During the week, nurse practitioners across the country celebrated more than 50 years of NP practice. In the United States, there are more than 270,000 NPs, with more than 1400 practicing in Idaho. Idaho has the distinction of being the first state to license NPs and the first state to grant full practice authority to NPs. Having full practice authority enables NPs to increase access to care for Idahoans and practice to the full scope of their education and licensure. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records

The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s decision would […] The post Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island

Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island.  The conservation easement, which Payette Land Trust purchased from the land owner, applies to a privately […] The post Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MCCALL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
EAGLE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho governor joins others asking President Biden to end national pandemic emergency

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined 24 other governors across the U.S in asking President Joe Biden to end the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes just days after Idaho healthcare leaders called the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza a "triple-demic" in a previous media briefing held on Dec. 15.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows

IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Now One of The Worst States With Christmas Spirit

Does the influx of Californians associate with the lack of Christmas spirit in Idaho?. Probably not, but since 2020 the Christmas spirit has declined tremendously. Is that because in 2020 the pandemic had us really starting to appreciate our loved ones, and time slowed down to a halt in 2020 which allowed us to take a breath from everything else that is going on?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Can You Really Go To Jail For Sleeping in Idaho?

Let's take a look at the places where you're legally allowed to sleep in your car in Idaho... and where it could get you in trouble. The Truth About Every Idaho Law Broken In 'Home Alone'. What if 'Home Alone' took place in Idaho? What would the charges be?. 10...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE

