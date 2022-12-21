Local healthcare officials recently celebrated National Nurse Practitioner Week, which took place this year on Nov. 13-19. During the week, nurse practitioners across the country celebrated more than 50 years of NP practice. In the United States, there are more than 270,000 NPs, with more than 1400 practicing in Idaho. Idaho has the distinction of being the first state to license NPs and the first state to grant full practice authority to NPs. Having full practice authority enables NPs to increase access to care for Idahoans and practice to the full scope of their education and licensure. ...

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO