Idaho State Journal
Opinion: When ‘privacy’ does not apply
According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the 1st District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious
FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
newsfromthestates.com
Vital rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed
A for rent sign sits outside of a home in the West End of Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Our neighbors, children, people who fix our cars, stock our groceries, care for our elderly parents and small children, teachers, farm and dairy workers, hotel and restaurant workers, church friends, seniors, people in poor health and with disabilities – all deserve access to a safe and affordable home that meets their needs.
Post Register
CONNELLY: Idaho Conservation League begins new wildlife program
Recently I’ve written about negative influences of politics and private organizations on state fish and wildlife agencies. To be fair, not all politicians or private groups are trying to undermine these agencies’ important work. A recent example of a positive effort has developed in Idaho involving the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).
Bonner County Daily Bee
Week celebrated local nurse practitioners
Local healthcare officials recently celebrated National Nurse Practitioner Week, which took place this year on Nov. 13-19. During the week, nurse practitioners across the country celebrated more than 50 years of NP practice. In the United States, there are more than 270,000 NPs, with more than 1400 practicing in Idaho. Idaho has the distinction of being the first state to license NPs and the first state to grant full practice authority to NPs. Having full practice authority enables NPs to increase access to care for Idahoans and practice to the full scope of their education and licensure. ...
kmvt
Idaho ag groups are calling on lawmakers to attach the Affordable and Secure Food Act to spending bill
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Agricultural groups are asking congress to act now, and not later, as the ongoing farm workforce crisis is hindering agricultural production, and contributing to food price inflation. Many think the Affordable and Secure Food Act is a step in the right direction in fixing the issue.
Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records
The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s decision would […] The post Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island
Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island. The conservation easement, which Payette Land Trust purchased from the land owner, applies to a privately […] The post Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Idaho using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The post Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Idaho governor joins others asking President Biden to end national pandemic emergency
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined 24 other governors across the U.S in asking President Joe Biden to end the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes just days after Idaho healthcare leaders called the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza a "triple-demic" in a previous media briefing held on Dec. 15.
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
FOX 28 Spokane
All of Idaho’s Chronic Wasting Disease cases found in the Slate Creek drainage so far in 2022
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho – The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outbreak in Idaho has been centered over the Slate Creek drainage this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). As of Dec. 22, 12 animals have tested positive for the disease statewide this year, all of...
KTVZ
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
