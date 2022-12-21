News Releases

The Christmas weekend holiday schedule for City of OKC services is below:

Day before Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 23)

Trash and recycling collection as usual.

Closed

City offices.

Municipal Court.

Payments can be made online at okc.gov.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.

OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.

Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.

Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.

Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24)

EMBARK buses and OKC Streetcar on regular schedule.

Customer Service: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed

OKC Animal Shelter.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.

Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.

Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25)

EMBARK buses on weekend schedule.

Free fares.

Customer Service closed.

OKC Streetcar on reduced schedule from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Free fares.

Closed

OKC Animal Shelter.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.

Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.

Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Day after Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 26)

No trash and recycling service. Makeup day Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Closed

City offices.

Municipal Court.

Payments can be made online at okc.gov.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.

OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.

Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.

Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.

Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Media Contact

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550 / (405) 863-2831