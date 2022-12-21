ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News Releases

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 4 days ago

The Christmas weekend holiday schedule for City of OKC services is below:

Day before Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 23)

  • Trash and recycling collection as usual.
  • Closed
  • City offices.
  • Municipal Court.
  • Payments can be made online at okc.gov.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
  • OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
  • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
  • Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
  • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24)

  • EMBARK buses and OKC Streetcar on regular schedule.
  • Customer Service: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Closed
  • OKC Animal Shelter.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
  • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
  • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25)

  • EMBARK buses on weekend schedule.
  • Free fares.
  • Customer Service closed.
  • OKC Streetcar on reduced schedule from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Free fares.
  • Closed
  • OKC Animal Shelter.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
  • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
  • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Day after Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 26)

  • No trash and recycling service. Makeup day Wednesday, Dec. 28.
  • Closed
  • City offices.
  • Municipal Court.
  • Payments can be made online at okc.gov.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
  • OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
  • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
  • Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
  • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

