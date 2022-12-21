News Releases
The Christmas weekend holiday schedule for City of OKC services is below:
Day before Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 23)
- Trash and recycling collection as usual.
- Closed
- City offices.
- Municipal Court.
- Payments can be made online at okc.gov.
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
- OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
- Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
- Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24)
- EMBARK buses and OKC Streetcar on regular schedule.
- Customer Service: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Closed
- OKC Animal Shelter.
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
- Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25)
- EMBARK buses on weekend schedule.
- Free fares.
- Customer Service closed.
- OKC Streetcar on reduced schedule from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Free fares.
- Closed
- OKC Animal Shelter.
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
- Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Day after Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 26)
- No trash and recycling service. Makeup day Wednesday, Dec. 28.
- Closed
- City offices.
- Municipal Court.
- Payments can be made online at okc.gov.
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
- OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
- Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
- Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.
