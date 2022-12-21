Read full article on original website
racer.com
Verstappen kept Red Bull in title hunt through early woes - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen’s performances early in 2022 kept Ferrari from delivering a significant blow to its championship hopes. Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races and was second to Verstappen in a close battle in Saudi Arabia, opening up a comfortable lead at that stage of the year. With the Ferrari appearing to be a slightly quicker car, Horner says the gap could have become close to insurmountable if it wasn’t for Verstappen’s ability to take victory in Imola and Miami despite qualifying behind Leclerc.
racer.com
Fun breeds success for Alan Miller, Radical's most-winning driver
Fun breeds success, according to entrepreneur and perennial most-winning Radical driver Alan Miller. There’s an old adage that is equally applied in business as it is in racing — “It’s only fun if you win.” Blue Marble Premium Cocktail’s founder and CEO Alan Miller believes a better mindset is “having fun breeds success,” and it’s clear whether he’s on or off the track Miller’s approach has led to a lot of winning.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Arrow McLaren IndyCar team aims higher by restructuring along F1 lines
Gavin Ward and his Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden put the finishing touches on a strong 2021 season with their run to second place at Long Beach. Their result at the season finale also earned the duo a runner-up position in the championship. It would be their last outing together as the Canadian race engineer decided to leave Penske for Arrow McLaren SP, where he would assume the role of director of trackside engineering.
racer.com
Lambros joins Skip Barber TC America team
William Lambros will drive for the Skip Barber Race Team in the 2023 TC America season, competing in the TCA class. Lambros will be behind the wheel of a Skip Barber HPD Honda Civic Si. Lambros first got behind the wheel of a go-kart at five years old and won...
racer.com
Trans Am 2022 champions in review: Chris Evans finds success in two classes, wins SGT West
Chris Evans, driver of the No. 99 Chris Evans Ford Mustang, had a sensational year in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Western Championship, earning four wins and five poles in two different production classes and ultimately winning the SGT Western championship crown. Evans, who builds race cars across many series and classes, came to Trans Am from GASS Racing for the first time in 2022.
MotorAuthority
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR 'Garage 56' Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.
racer.com
Velocity Invitational returns to Sonoma for 2023
Vintage motorsports and lifestyle event Velocity Invitational has announced that it will return to Sonoma Raceway for 2023. McLaren is set to return as a featured partner in 2023, marking its 60th anniversary and will bring some of the most spectacular vehicles from its heritage car collection to the event known for its impressive lineup of curated cars from the highest echelons of racing and manufacturers in a family-friendly and luxurious ambiance. The three-day event will run November 10-12, 2023.
