Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen’s performances early in 2022 kept Ferrari from delivering a significant blow to its championship hopes. Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races and was second to Verstappen in a close battle in Saudi Arabia, opening up a comfortable lead at that stage of the year. With the Ferrari appearing to be a slightly quicker car, Horner says the gap could have become close to insurmountable if it wasn’t for Verstappen’s ability to take victory in Imola and Miami despite qualifying behind Leclerc.

2 DAYS AGO