Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

2025 running back Malakhi Lewis announces commitment to Syracuse

2025 running back Malakhi Lewis committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on Twitter. The Stanton College Prep (Fla.) athlete had offers from Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, Penn State, and Baylor, among others. Lewis, who Syracuse offered in July, is the first commitment in the 2025 class. He isn’t...
SYRACUSE, NY
glensidelocal.com

Lonnie Rice, former Bishop McDevitt star, heading to Syracuse

Lonnie Rice, who played football for Bishop McDevitt High School, signed with Syracuse University during the NCAA’s national signing day early period. Rice is McDevitt’s record holder in all-purpose yards and has wanted to play for Syracuse since he was 16. He started his high school career at defensive back before switching to quarterback and leading McDevitt into deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG eyes possible visit; up for top player award

Elliot Cadeau is discussing a potential visit to Syracuse basketball, which if it occurred would prove really huge for the Orange’s chances in the five-star point guard’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau put the ‘Cuse in his top six at the end of October, along with North Carolina, Louisville,...
SYRACUSE, NY
College Football News

Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange

We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:. Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman. Other Offers: Chose Alabama...
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

‘Twas the Night Before Cusemas 2022

A holiday gift to all Syracuse Orange fans from all of us here at TNIAAM. ’Twas the night before Cusemas, when all through the Dome. Not a creature was stirring, the fans were all home. The jerseys were hung by the lockers with care,. In hopes that script uniforms soon...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
SYRACUSE, NY
