Daily Beast
‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say
A 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached...
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
Joshua Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide.
Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance
Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20...
Missing 54-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead inside a 23-Foot Python Snake by Locals
Jahrah (54), was reported missing by her husband when she did not return from working at her rubber plantation. Previous reports showed that more people had gone missing at the same plantation.
White gunman who killed 10 Black people in racist massacre pleads guilty to murder and terror charges
The white 19-year-old gunman accused of killing 10 Black shoppers and employees at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, has pleaded guilty to all state charges against him, convictions that guarantee a life prison sentence.Payton Gendron pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on 28 November to 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, among other charges.He still faces federal hate crime charges, among others.A conviction of first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate includes an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Gendron...
Man accused of dismembering infant daughter found after 2-week search
A Connecticut man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter was found and arrested Friday, after a two-week search by Connecticut and federal authorities, and arraigned on murder charges Monday. Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck, Conn., man, was charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of...
‘Her Bones Protruded from Her Skin’: Grisly Details Emerge After Megachurch Leader Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old Daughter
A judge in California will not allow a local megachurch leader and her mother to be released from jail, saying the horrific allegations that they tortured and starved their 11-year-old adoptive daughter and granddaughter to death made them a danger to society and a flight risk. San Diego Superior Court...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
A video circulating online shows a fight between a woman and Shanquella Robinson, the woman killed while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with friends. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Mother dies after her 4-year-old died following shooting last week
The mother injured in a double shooting last week in Lincoln-Lemington has died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 21-year-old Temani Lewis.
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
14-year-old being charged as an adult in relation to kidnapping death in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - New developments have emerged in the case of a man kidnapped and found dead in an Indiana County field last month. A 14-year-old is now being charged in the case and being charged as an adult. RELATED STORIES:7 charged with homicide in 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa's kidnapping deathPolice: Missing Indiana County teen was kidnapped and killedHarmony Hayward is being formally charged in the 2022 death of Hayden Garreffa. She is being held in a juvenile detention center while she awaits a preliminary arraignment. Hayward and seven others are charged in the death of Garreffa who was taken from his home before he was stabbed and left in that field. Police believe there had been a dispute involving one of the suspects and the victim.
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday on first-degree murder charges—as she vented about the loss of her daughter, whom she called the “most precious, most sweetest” baby. Marler was identified by family members as the little girl’s babysitter.“I hope you get what you deserve in prison,” Kartchner posted. “I hope they make you their bitch and you suffer as mine...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him
Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out
A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table
A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser
A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
