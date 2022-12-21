ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home

Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
Nick Cannon Admits He’ll Be ‘Traveling All Over’ On Christmas To Celebrate With His 11 Kids

Good ol’ Saint Nick! Nick Cannon has fathered 11 children with 6 different women and has a 12th on the way — making him a very busy dad on Christmas. While volunteering at the L.A. Mission on Friday, Dec. 23, the 42-year-old TV show host and ex-husband of superstar songstress Mariah Carey told TMZ that he would be doing his best to ensure that all of his nearly-dozen kids felt the love this Christmas. “Me and Santa Claus do it together,” he told the outlet. After being asked if he would be seeing all of his children, Nick — who was accompanied by Brittany Bell, 35, and two of their three kids, son Golden, and daughter Powerful Queen — Nick doubled down and said, “I told you. I have the same vibe as Santa Claus. I’ll be traveling all night.”
When Did the ‘Sister Wives’ Sit Down for Season 17’s “One on One” Interviews?

Reality TV reunions are often tense, but Sister Wives reunions are especially dramatic. In the Season 16 reunion, for example, Christine Brown discussed her split from Kody Brown, announcing the first of the plural family’s breakups. And in Season 17’s “One on One” specials — the first of which hit TLC on Sunday, Dec. 18 — fans learn more about that divorce as well as Kody’s relationship woes with wives Meri and Janelle Brown. So, when was this Sister Wives tell-all filmed?
