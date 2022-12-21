ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions

The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout conditions making travel...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota DNR warns those in Northern MN to check local conditions and use caution due to heavy snow impacts to state parks and trails

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 23, 2022. Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

DNR warns that slush weighs down ice, increases risk

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 23, 2022. Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable....
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Governor Walz calls on MN National Guard to help stranded motorists

Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order to provide Minnesota National Guard assistance to motorists stranded in southwest Minnesota. A news release from the governor’s office states that Executive Order 22-33 declared a peacetime emergency to provide assistance to stranded motorists. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Some Minnesota state parks to host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 25, 2022. First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, as part of a nationwide effort to connect people with the outdoors. In an initiative spearheaded by the America’s State Parks organization, people...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'

The survey, which is conducted every three years, was administered to more than 135,000 students in various Minnesota schools over the first six months of 2022. Some 70 percent of Minnesota districts participated. December 23, 2022 from MPR News. Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Top 7 holiday movies set or filmed in Minnesota, from campy to Christmassy

"Patti Rocks" (1988) starring, left to right: Chris Mulkey, John Jenkins and Karen Landry, directed by David Burton Morris. Courtesy of David Burton Morris. Minnesota seems like a natural setting for a Christmas movie. We have snow, we have Fraser fir Christmas trees that naturally dot the land, we even have reindeer — one of the nation’s largest reindeer farms is just outside Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy