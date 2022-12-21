ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 27

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU QB Garrett Greene to FSU Transfer LB Amari Gainer: ‘Let’s Run it Back!’. Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: UTEP Basketball HC Helps Pitt Players Get to Sun Bowl.
West Virginia Among 2024 4-Star WR Alex Taylor’s Top 10

While WVU brought in a strong group of receivers in the 2023 recruiting class and are still looking to the Transfer Portal for experienced veterans, the program also has its eyes on playmakers in the 2024 class too. Conscious four-star receiver Alex Taylor made it known on Sunday that West...
2025 F EJ Walker Set to Visit West Virginia for Second Time

2025 F EJ Walker is set to visit West Virginia on Jan. 21 per Stockrisers‘ Jake Weingarten. This unofficial visit will be the second for Walker, who visited back in September. West Virginia extended an offer to Walker during his first visit. “I’ll absolutely be back to WVU, I...
West Virginia Basketball Ranked No. 24 in AP Poll

West Virginia basketball made their AP poll debut for the 2022-23 season on Monday’s latest release, coming in at No. 24. This marks the first time WVU has been ranked since March 2021. West Virginia just completed their traditional non-conference schedule on Thursday night. Through 12 games, WVU sits...
