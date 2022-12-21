Read full article on original website
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 27
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU QB Garrett Greene to FSU Transfer LB Amari Gainer: ‘Let’s Run it Back!’. Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: UTEP Basketball HC Helps Pitt Players Get to Sun Bowl.
West Virginia Among 2024 4-Star WR Alex Taylor’s Top 10
While WVU brought in a strong group of receivers in the 2023 recruiting class and are still looking to the Transfer Portal for experienced veterans, the program also has its eyes on playmakers in the 2024 class too. Conscious four-star receiver Alex Taylor made it known on Sunday that West...
WVU QB Garrett Greene to FSU Transfer LB Amari Gainer: ‘Let’s Run it Back!’
If there’s any way West Virginia can convince Florida State transfer Amari Gainer to become a Mountaineer, it may very well be to reunite with his former high school teammate Garrett Greene. The WVU quarterback, who will be competing with Nicco Marchiol to open the 2023 season under center,...
2025 F EJ Walker Set to Visit West Virginia for Second Time
2025 F EJ Walker is set to visit West Virginia on Jan. 21 per Stockrisers‘ Jake Weingarten. This unofficial visit will be the second for Walker, who visited back in September. West Virginia extended an offer to Walker during his first visit. “I’ll absolutely be back to WVU, I...
West Virginia Basketball Ranked No. 24 in AP Poll
West Virginia basketball made their AP poll debut for the 2022-23 season on Monday’s latest release, coming in at No. 24. This marks the first time WVU has been ranked since March 2021. West Virginia just completed their traditional non-conference schedule on Thursday night. Through 12 games, WVU sits...
Tory Johnson Sr. Gets Sentimental About Son Following in His WVU Footsteps
Tory Johnson Sr. was sentimental about his son after he signed with West Virginia. But maybe too sentimental. In a tweet, that’s since been deleted by the author, the former Mountaineer shared his thoughts on his son following in his footsteps. “From being in your mother’s womb on West...
