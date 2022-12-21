Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Among 2024 4-Star WR Alex Taylor’s Top 10
While WVU brought in a strong group of receivers in the 2023 recruiting class and are still looking to the Transfer Portal for experienced veterans, the program also has its eyes on playmakers in the 2024 class too. Conscious four-star receiver Alex Taylor made it known on Sunday that West...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Sends Offer to 2023 WR Justin Denson
West Virginia football has already signed several receivers, including 4-stars, in their 2023 class, but that doesn’t mean head coach Neal Brown and his staff are done trying to recruit the position. The Mountaineers have extended an offer to Justin Denson, a 2023 class receiver out of La Salle...
Brown developing a plan for the future of WVU football
The news conference was more than 40 minutes long and just about all of it was devoted to the future of West Virginia football, but Neal Brown turned back the clock and turned three words into 35. "Even as the world changes in college football, and it's changed a lot...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU QB Garrett Greene to FSU Transfer LB Amari Gainer: ‘Let’s Run it Back!’
If there’s any way West Virginia can convince Florida State transfer Amari Gainer to become a Mountaineer, it may very well be to reunite with his former high school teammate Garrett Greene. The WVU quarterback, who will be competing with Nicco Marchiol to open the 2023 season under center,...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 27
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU QB Garrett Greene to FSU Transfer LB Amari Gainer: ‘Let’s Run it Back!’. Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: UTEP Basketball HC Helps Pitt Players Get to Sun Bowl.
We asked artificial intelligence to describe WVU Football in 1,000 words.....
Have you heard of ChatGPT? It's been making waves lately because you can input any request and a word limit, and the artificial intelligence will put together a college-level essay on the topic at hand. Like, say..... "give me 1,000 words on WVU Football." That's exactly what I did last week. Not only that, but I tasked a second artificial intelligence system to piece together a video of generic clips to go along with what the first artificial intelligence said. That video, with the captions, can be seen above. It's less than three minutes, and I highlight recommend that version just to put the two together. If you just want to read, though, I've pasted the transcript created by the first artificial intelligence and what it said below.
WBOY
WVU hoops jumps into AP Top 25 rankings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since March 2021, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is in the AP Top 25. West Virginia (10-2) has jumped into the national rankings for the first time this season, landing at No. 25 in the AP Poll released Monday. The...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia in the Top 25 For the First Time This Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 10-2 start this season after beating UAB, Buffalo and Stony Brook in the last 3 games, and now the Mountaineers are finally getting some national recognition. West Virginia is ranked #24 in the just-released Associated Press Top...
Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap
"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
"Coaches and amazing people" lead Oliver to WVU
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
WDTV
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
WDTV
Many across NCWV dealing with busted pipes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The phone at Midstate Plumbing in Bridgeport has been ringing almost non-stop for the past 72 hours. Kurtis Troy says they’ve gotten so many calls, the only sleep he and his co-workers have gotten in that time are naps. The freezing temperatures have caused pipes...
Metro News
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
wajr.com
Officials urge caution as flu peak nears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Hospitalizations related to influenza and the coronavirus are on the rise, but cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are beginning to fall. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said he fears increasing flu and coronavirus cases will fill any void and continue pushing health care workers for the next few weeks.
