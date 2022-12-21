Read full article on original website
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
Jim Ross Discusses Goldberg Being Bitter Towards Wrestling In 2003, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on being reluctant to give part-time deals during his time in WWE, Goldberg being bitter towards the business in 2003, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
Rich Swann Reveals His Impact Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann recently chatted with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast and one topic broached was the Mt. Rushmore of Impact Wrestling. Swann, who recently signed a new two-year contract with the company, gave his opinion on who he would grant the prestigious honor to.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
Tony Khan Hits Back At “Fake” Criticism That AEW Lacks Storytelling
AEW President Tony Khan is open to admitting that there is room for improvement in his company, but the claim that there is little to no storytelling isn’t one of them. AEW has often been criticized by fans who have suggested that the company forgets about vital storytelling in favor of flashy spots and moves.
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
Eric Bischoff Claims Most People Don’t Know The Real Vince McMahon
On June 17, 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE following claims of hush-money agreements he had paid over alleged affairs with former WWE employees. Five days later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Eric Bischoff, who returned to WWE In...
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
Cain Velasquez Has Talked About Doing A Match With Daniel Cormier In AAA
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s K100 podcast, Cain Velasquez revealed that he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past, with Velasquez wrestling Brock Lesnar in 2019....
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Has Made Certain Moves More Effective By Banning Them
Control Your Narrative, the wrestling promotion managed by former WWE and Impact/TNA wrestler EC3, has gained a lot of notoriety due to its unorthodox set of rules, controversial roster, heavy use of video editing, and more. When CYN was launched, EC3 specifically announced that the superkick, Canadian Destroyer, and tope...
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW
Kenny Omega, who is returning to NJPW to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. What are your thoughts of NJPW...
Apollo Crews Welcomes William Regal’s NXT Return
WWE Superstar Apollo Crews was recently interviewed by Metro to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Crews talked about how excited he is to see William Regal return to NXT, and what Regal can bring to the table for NXT talents. You can check out some highlights...
WWE RAW News – Cody Rhodes Plans To Resume WWE Title Quest Upon Return
Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent on the first night of WrestleMania 38, as The American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years and defeated Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes later suffered a legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of...
Nathalie Mamo Has No Intention To Wrestle For WWE
The host of WWE Wal3ooha in the United Arab Emirates, Nathalie Mamo has been part of WWE premium live events that have emanated from Saudi Arabia. The on-screen television personality has interviewed several Superstars and sports athletes to date. Speaking on the Jad Mbarak Show, Mamo addressed whether she would...
Tony Khan On AEW Talent Being Underutilized
Tony Khan recently made an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, where he touched on a variety of subjects. The AEW President spoke candidly about recent criticisms regarding underutilizing talent in the company. “You’re never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that. You have people that are...
