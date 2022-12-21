This episode of the Country Roads Webcast is a special Christmas episode that is bookended by a couple of Christmas themed segments. The first of which being Bradley & Jorden each ranking their top five favorite Christmas movies to open the show before later providing their WVU football off-season Christmas wish lists to close out the show. Sandwiched in between is a heavy dose of Mountaineer News, results from our Season Prediction Roundtable, and a review of the final season statistics for WVU in 2022.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO