ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Transfer DL Jordan Jefferson Commits to LSU

Former Mountaineer defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson has found a new college home. Jefferson announced he’s committing to LSU Friday afternoon. News broke about his plans to transfer from West Virginia last week and he’s now already made his choice. The Florida native will now bring his experience from his time at WVU to the Tigers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: WVU Football 2022 Season Statistics Review

This episode of the Country Roads Webcast is a special Christmas episode that is bookended by a couple of Christmas themed segments. The first of which being Bradley & Jorden each ranking their top five favorite Christmas movies to open the show before later providing their WVU football off-season Christmas wish lists to close out the show. Sandwiched in between is a heavy dose of Mountaineer News, results from our Season Prediction Roundtable, and a review of the final season statistics for WVU in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Limps Through Stony Brook in Final Game Before Break, 75-64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia failed to wake up and get anything going against Stony Brook on Thursday night. Despite the off-performance, WVU defeated the Seawolves 75-64. With just 10 minutes left in the game, West Virginia (10-2) led 49-39 over Stony Brook (4-9) after a slow start. Guards Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson connected on a combined 3-three’s to give the Mountaineers more breathing room.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU F Emmitt Matthews Out for Second-Consecutive Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia basketball announced about an hour before the Stony Brook game that fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews would miss his second-consecutive game on Thursday. Matthews has been sidelined the last week with a left knee injury and his status is day-to-day. Matthews injured the knee...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Erik Stevenson Calls WVU’s Performance Versus Stony Brook ‘Pathetic’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU G Erik Stevenson spoke about the team’s lackluster performance against Stony Brook on Thursday night, calling it pathetic. “It was pathetic, to be honest. It’s just a bad performance as a team. No disrespect to [Stony Brook] but we should beat them by 40,” Stevenson said. “I was in the locker room pretty hot at halftime and I was pretty quiet after the game. I’m just not pleased with it.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over Stony Brook

West Virginia limped their way through their final game before Christmas break, defeating Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Team Played Terrible… And They’ll Admit it. Thursday’s game against Stony Brook was West Virginia’s most performance this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 177

The downtown area of the city of Atlanta is home to many points of interest — such as Underground Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the National Center For Civil and Human Rights, CNN Center, a stadium and an arena, and many restaurants and hotel properties.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes

ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food. “I cook all...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
orlandoadvocate.com

COMMENTARY: Willie Lynch Media

I began my media career at 17 years old when I was hired by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s largest and most famous television station. The year was 1968. At that time, I didn’t know I would have a long media career, I just wanted a job. After graduating from high school, my mother told me, “You have two weeks to celebrate, after that, you have to give me $15 a week to stay here.”
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Warming center at Sequoyah Middle in Riverdale

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Clayton County Public Schools, opens a warming station for those in need due to anticipated inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Doors will open at the temporary warming station located at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274 on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. The temporary warming station will remain open until Monday, December 26, 2022, at noon.
RIVERDALE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy