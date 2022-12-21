Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – Christmas Day
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Transfer DL Jordan Jefferson Commits to LSU
Former Mountaineer defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson has found a new college home. Jefferson announced he’s committing to LSU Friday afternoon. News broke about his plans to transfer from West Virginia last week and he’s now already made his choice. The Florida native will now bring his experience from his time at WVU to the Tigers.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: WVU Football 2022 Season Statistics Review
This episode of the Country Roads Webcast is a special Christmas episode that is bookended by a couple of Christmas themed segments. The first of which being Bradley & Jorden each ranking their top five favorite Christmas movies to open the show before later providing their WVU football off-season Christmas wish lists to close out the show. Sandwiched in between is a heavy dose of Mountaineer News, results from our Season Prediction Roundtable, and a review of the final season statistics for WVU in 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Limps Through Stony Brook in Final Game Before Break, 75-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia failed to wake up and get anything going against Stony Brook on Thursday night. Despite the off-performance, WVU defeated the Seawolves 75-64. With just 10 minutes left in the game, West Virginia (10-2) led 49-39 over Stony Brook (4-9) after a slow start. Guards Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson connected on a combined 3-three’s to give the Mountaineers more breathing room.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Out for Second-Consecutive Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia basketball announced about an hour before the Stony Brook game that fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews would miss his second-consecutive game on Thursday. Matthews has been sidelined the last week with a left knee injury and his status is day-to-day. Matthews injured the knee...
wvsportsnow.com
Erik Stevenson Calls WVU’s Performance Versus Stony Brook ‘Pathetic’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU G Erik Stevenson spoke about the team’s lackluster performance against Stony Brook on Thursday night, calling it pathetic. “It was pathetic, to be honest. It’s just a bad performance as a team. No disrespect to [Stony Brook] but we should beat them by 40,” Stevenson said. “I was in the locker room pretty hot at halftime and I was pretty quiet after the game. I’m just not pleased with it.”
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over Stony Brook
West Virginia limped their way through their final game before Christmas break, defeating Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Team Played Terrible… And They’ll Admit it. Thursday’s game against Stony Brook was West Virginia’s most performance this...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 177
The downtown area of the city of Atlanta is home to many points of interest — such as Underground Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the National Center For Civil and Human Rights, CNN Center, a stadium and an arena, and many restaurants and hotel properties.
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
henrycountytimes.com
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest
On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
fox5atlanta.com
'Daddy!': Georgia military dad surprises daughter by coming home for Christmas
CANTON, Ga. - Christmas came early for a little Georgia girl when she got a big surprise at her school. Zaria was learning in her classroom at the Goddard School of Canton when she got a surprise visitor - her dad Private First Class Mikhail Robinson, who had returned home from deployment early.
appenmedia.com
Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food. “I cook all...
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
orlandoadvocate.com
COMMENTARY: Willie Lynch Media
I began my media career at 17 years old when I was hired by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s largest and most famous television station. The year was 1968. At that time, I didn’t know I would have a long media career, I just wanted a job. After graduating from high school, my mother told me, “You have two weeks to celebrate, after that, you have to give me $15 a week to stay here.”
21 Savage Gets His Own Day In Atlanta After Giving Away Gifts To Kids
21 gave away plenty gifts and food before he received the honor.
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
claytoncrescent.org
Warming center at Sequoyah Middle in Riverdale
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Clayton County Public Schools, opens a warming station for those in need due to anticipated inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Doors will open at the temporary warming station located at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274 on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. The temporary warming station will remain open until Monday, December 26, 2022, at noon.
