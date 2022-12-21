Much of Oregon’s experienced offensive line from 2022 will not return next season, but they were missing one key cog for most of the season. That piece was Steven Jones, who returned to duty late in the regular season and it looks as if the 6-foot-5, 340-pounder from Temecula, Calif. will be a Duck for the 2023 season. Jones redshirted his sophomore season and thanks to the pandemic, he was granted another year of eligibility. As a junior this season, Jones sustained a foot ailment early in the 2022 campaign and was unable to return until the Utah game Nov. 19. Oregon will need both his size and experience next season as the Ducks will lose the likes of Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Jones (@steven.jones74)

EUGENE, OR ・ 46 MINUTES AGO