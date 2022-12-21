ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issues draft EIS for New England Wind project

By Dave Kovaleski
 6 days ago
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued its draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed New England Wind energy project in Massachusetts.

The proposed 2,600-megawatt, developed by Park City Wind, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avangrid Renewables, would power more than 900,000 homes in Massachusetts.

The developer has proposed a wind energy facility and its associated export cables on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) offshore Massachusetts. The project would be done in two phases — Park City Wind, Phase 1, and Commonwealth Wind, Phase 2. Collectively, they are referred to as New England Wind.

The proposal includes up to 129 wind turbines and up to five offshore electrical service platforms with a total of five offshore export cables. It will be located about 20 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and about 24 nautical miles southwest of Nantucket. The onshore components of the project will include up to three export cable landfalls in Massachusetts, including one for Phase 1 and up to two for Phase 2. There would also be up to three onshore substations: one in Barnstable, Massachusetts, for Phase 1 and up to two in Barnstable or Bristol County for Phase 2.

BOEM will use the findings of the EIS to inform its decision on whether to approve the New England Wind COP and, if so, which mitigation measures to require.

The draft EIS for New England Wind can be found on BOEM’s website. The notice of availability will publish in the Federal Register on Dec. 23, which will open a 60-day public comment period that ends on Feb. 21, 2023. The input received will inform the preparation of the final EIS.

During the comment period, BOEM will hold three virtual public meetings where the public can learn more about the review process and project. The public meetings will be held on Jan. 27, 2023, at 1:00 pm, Feb. 1, 2023, at 5:00 pm, and Feb. 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

This is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030. So far, the BOEM has initiated the environmental review of ten projects, including New England Wind, the sixth project to reach the DEIS stage.

