What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Some Minnesota State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on Sunday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks this Sunday. The specifics for Minnesota's First Day Hike events vary among participating state parks. For example, at Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, and Lake Bemidji state parks will be snowshoe hikes, while Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park will offer a candlelight event. At Whitewater State Park visitors can celebrate the first day of the year with a winter mindfulness walk.
Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?

I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
17 Graduate from ﻿St. Cloud-based Enterprise Academy

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation, the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization (CMCEO) and Higher Works Collaborative celebrated the graduation of 17 new entrepreneurs dedicated to building their homegrown business ideas in the Greater St. Cloud area. The St. Cloud entrepreneurs recently completed the Enterprise Academy—an Initiative Foundation...
Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
Minnesota Winter Travel Survival Kit – What You Need To Know

THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN

The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
Learn To Better Yourself For FREE With This St. Cloud Program

Are you feeling like your weight is getting out of control? Is sugar something you are addicted to, and every time you see a plate of holiday cookies you dive in face first? I always say I'm going to control my sugar intake, and then I make it halfway to Christmas and go crazy for a couple of weeks. The dangerous part is; all that sugar can pile on weight pretty quickly and extra weight can cause all kinds of problems right? I don't want to be that person that COULD have done something about it and didn't.
DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
