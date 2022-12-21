Are you feeling like your weight is getting out of control? Is sugar something you are addicted to, and every time you see a plate of holiday cookies you dive in face first? I always say I'm going to control my sugar intake, and then I make it halfway to Christmas and go crazy for a couple of weeks. The dangerous part is; all that sugar can pile on weight pretty quickly and extra weight can cause all kinds of problems right? I don't want to be that person that COULD have done something about it and didn't.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO