Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
What Will Become of This Building in St. Cloud?
The City of St. Cloud has relocated their City Hall to the old Tech High School building. When the city took on the old high school building they also took on the media services building along Division Street/Highway 23. The building continues to be up for sale. St. Cloud Community...
Finally Sold: St. Cloud Mansion with an Indoor Pool Off the Market
How big does a house have to be to be considered a mansion? Well, there's really no solid number or rule to associate with it, but generally, a mansion will be at least 5,000 square feet. Most Realtors consider homes above 8,000 square feet to be a mansion. This house...
A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas
Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!. According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket. But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central...
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Some Minnesota State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on Sunday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks this Sunday. The specifics for Minnesota's First Day Hike events vary among participating state parks. For example, at Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, and Lake Bemidji state parks will be snowshoe hikes, while Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park will offer a candlelight event. At Whitewater State Park visitors can celebrate the first day of the year with a winter mindfulness walk.
Crusader Christmas Classic in St. Cloud This Week
Cathedral is hosting a 3-day Crusader Christmas Classic Wednesday-Friday this week at Cathedral High School. The event will feature 6 varsity boys and 6 varsity girls teams participating in this event. Wednesday, 12/28. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - G 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) -...
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?
I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
Yelp Reviews Give St. Cloud the Best Brunch/Breakfast Places
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
One Mall of America Store, with Funny Name, May Not be What You Think!
It has been a little too cold for my liking. Probably a little too cold for many. Which is why I am sure plenty of you have been researching warm winter clothing for Minnesotans. You never know what you might find when you go looking. Find something I did and it made the child in me come out a little bit. See if it does for you too.
17 Graduate from St. Cloud-based Enterprise Academy
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation, the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization (CMCEO) and Higher Works Collaborative celebrated the graduation of 17 new entrepreneurs dedicated to building their homegrown business ideas in the Greater St. Cloud area. The St. Cloud entrepreneurs recently completed the Enterprise Academy—an Initiative Foundation...
Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
Minnesota Winter Travel Survival Kit – What You Need To Know
THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN
The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
Learn To Better Yourself For FREE With This St. Cloud Program
Are you feeling like your weight is getting out of control? Is sugar something you are addicted to, and every time you see a plate of holiday cookies you dive in face first? I always say I'm going to control my sugar intake, and then I make it halfway to Christmas and go crazy for a couple of weeks. The dangerous part is; all that sugar can pile on weight pretty quickly and extra weight can cause all kinds of problems right? I don't want to be that person that COULD have done something about it and didn't.
Cross-Town Rivals Honoring Charlie Boike in Special Hockey Game
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Crush Boys Hockey team will be hosting two hockey games to honor their teammate. Charlie Boike died in a car accident earlier this month on his way home from a hockey game. To honor is memory, the team will transform their annual...
DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
Minnesota students report less tobacco, more stress
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota students are making better decisions about alcohol and tobacco, but struggling with long-term mental health problems. That’s the takeaway from the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey. More than 135,000 Minnesota students took the survey in school during the first half of 2022. Outgoing Minnesota Education...
