APRN-Led Discharge Program Reduces Readmission Rates Following Treatment With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Drug shortage swells to national emergency, forcing doctors to find new ways to treat patients
Drug shortages, which have become a harsh reality in the U.S., could continue for at least another year, according to New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter.
Former Sarasota pain doctor sentenced for health care conspiracy, receiving kickbacks
A former Sarasota pain doctor was sentenced Thursday in federal court for conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and bribes in exchange for prescribing a medical fentanyl spray, according to a news release. U.S. District Judge William H. Jung sentenced Dr. Steven Chun, 59, to three years and six months...
CNBC
Millions suffer from long Covid — and it costs them $9,000 a year in health-care expenses, on average
Annual medical costs associated with long Covid are estimated to be around $9,000 a year, on average. Long Covid is a chronic illness that results from a Covid-19 infection. There are hundreds of potential symptoms, which can be debilitating for many people. Treatment largely consists of symptom management, since there's...
AMA
3-year study of NPs in the ED: Worse outcomes, higher costs
Nurse practitioners (NPs) delivering emergency care without physician supervision or collaboration in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) increase lengths of stay by 11% and raise 30-day preventable hospitalizations by 20% compared with emergency physicians, says a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. AMA Recovery Plan for...
Hospital financial decisions play a role in the critical shortage of pediatric beds for RSV patients: "It really has to do with dollars"
The dire shortage of pediatric hospital beds plaguing the nation this fall is a byproduct of financial decisions made by hospitals over the past decade, as they shuttered children's wards, which often operate in the red, and expanded the number of beds available for more profitable endeavors like joint replacements and cancer care.
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
Using electronic processes is by far the most common way commercial health insurers said they streamline prior authorizations, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurer lobby and trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold carding experience of commercial plans"...
Tufts Medical Center relaunches liver transplant program after 15 years
Tufts Medical Center is pictured on Nov. 19.Photo by(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Tufts Medical Center will relaunch its liver transplant program in 2023 through its newly established Abdominal Transplant Institute. The institute, which will be led by clinical co-directors Dr. Fred Gordon and Dr. Martin Hertl, aims to build an effective and patient-focused liver transplant program.
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
ajmc.com
Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
labpulse.com
'Highly questionable' test ordering expanded lab payments, cost Medicare millions during pandemic: OIG report
Numerous laboratories billed Medicare for questionably high numbers of add-on tests alongside COVID-19 tests in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG). The additional tests significantly increased the payments laboratories received for claims that included COVID-19...
myzeo.com
A Lawyer’s Guide To Medical Malpractice Injuries
Navigating medical malpractice cases can be a complicated process, but lawyers can successfully handle them with the proper resources and help their clients achieve the compensation they deserve. This comprehensive guide for lawyers is designed to provide a thorough overview of medical malpractice injuries. Types Of Medical Malpractice Injuries Medical...
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
DVM 360
Raising the profile for more veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine doctors
Matthew Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVA, CCMT, a sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist, aimed to raise awareness for the role during a presentation at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California. All doctors are specialists. They study medicine, they become experts on all aspects of the body...
They tried to make me go to rehab, but the NHS said no, no, no: Amputees and stroke survivors are being 'imprisoned at home' due to lack of physiotherapy services, report warns
Patients are being left with increasing levels of disability and depression because of a lack of NHS rehabilitation services, physiotherapists have warned. Amputees are among those left waiting months for care, with some people treated in cupboards and corridors due to a shortage of proper rooms, it is claimed. Meanwhile,...
wpgxfox28.com
How Much Is a Medical Malpractice Claim? A Closer Look
Originally Posted On: https://cummingsinjurylaw.com/medical-malpractice/how-much-is-a-medical-malpractice-claim-a-closer-look/. Pursuing a medical malpractice claim is never something that should happen without a lot of consideration. It’s a process that can derail a physician’s career. You may also end up bankrupting yourself if you lose the case. Before you even get started, you should...
KevinMD.com
Lack of innovation is leading to disparities in diabetes care
Having spent over 30 years of my career in diabetes, first as a practicing diabetologist and later as a diabetes researcher, I’ve met many people with diabetes. And while diabetes care has evolved significantly over my career, I’m amazed to see that daily insulin management is just as complex and manual for many people, particularly those with type 2 diabetes (T2D) — daily insulin management is just as complex and manual in 2022 as it was when I started practicing medicine. While I was involved with clinical trials of many new drug products for diabetes over the years, the only improvement in insulin delivery for people with T2D was the introduction of mechanical insulin delivery pens in the 1980s and 1990s. Technology advances for insulin delivery have been confined to insulin pumps, which are used primarily for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
MedicalXpress
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
MedicalXpress
Improved hospital 'handoffs' cut adverse events by almost half
About 15 years ago, pediatricians Christopher Landrigan and Amy Starmer observed a weak link in hospital care: Medical residents were rigorously trained to take patient histories with standardized templates and to present cases in a structured format during daily rounds, yet such structured communication was largely absent during shift changes, when patients' care was handed off to new providers.
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
