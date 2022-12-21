ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
West Loop’s Federales Coming To Former Father & Son Site In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — Sprawling Mexican restaurant and party bar Federales is opening a new location in Logan Square. Four Corners, the hospitality group behind Federales and other popular spots such as Ranalli’s, Benchmark and Kirkwood, is opening Federales Logan Square at the corner of Milwaukee and Sacramento avenues. The building previously housed Marcello’s Father & Son restaurant.
Christkindlmarket Closing Early As Winter Storm Approaches, But Wrigleyville Location Will Be Open Next Week

CHICAGO — The area’s three Christkindlmarket locations will close early and stay closed through Christmas as a winter storm approaches Chicago. The market’s Daley Plaza and Aurora locations will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and stay closed, wrapping up for the season two days earlier than usual, organizers announced Wednesday. The Wrigleyville location will be closed all day Thursday through the end of the week, but will reopen Dec. 26-31.
Chicago Public Schools Cancels Thursday After-School Programs As Winter Storm Approaches

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has canceled all after-school and after-care programs Thursday as the city prepares for a winter storm. The district’s schools will still have students for regular classes as scheduled Thursday, but parents should plan for their kids to come home immediately afterward, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday news conference.
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

