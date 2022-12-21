Read full article on original website
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
As Brutal Cold Hits, Advocates For Unhoused People Call On City To Deploy Warming Buses, Offer Hotels To Those In Need
CHICAGO — Advocacy groups say the city has not deployed enough resources to protect unhoused people facing potentially deadly winter weather. Temperatures plunged 20-30 degrees in just two or three hours Thursday as a severe winter storm hit Chicago. For people outside, the temperatures could feel as cold as...
The ‘Great Lake Jumper’ Just Dove Into Lake Michigan … While It Was -7 Outside
CHICAGO — The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” just dove into Lake Michigan — in the middle of a raging winter storm that has had it feeling as cold as 40 below zero out at times. Dan O’Conor, known as the Great Lake Jumper, has...
City’s Move To Make Police Scanners Private ‘Makes Everyone’s Job Harder,’ Violence Prevention Groups Say
GRAND BOULEVARD — The city’s move to restrict access to police scanner communication could make it more difficult for organizations working to deescalate violence in neighborhoods. Local police scanners have long been accessible to the public, but the city quietly began plans earlier this year to revoke that...
West Loop’s Federales Coming To Former Father & Son Site In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Sprawling Mexican restaurant and party bar Federales is opening a new location in Logan Square. Four Corners, the hospitality group behind Federales and other popular spots such as Ranalli’s, Benchmark and Kirkwood, is opening Federales Logan Square at the corner of Milwaukee and Sacramento avenues. The building previously housed Marcello’s Father & Son restaurant.
As Chicago Faces ‘Triple-Demic’ And Uptick In COVID Cases, Mayor Lightfoot Urges Chicagoans To Get Vaccinated
LOGAN SQUARE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated to combat a “mini-surge” of COVID-19 cases in Chicago as the city and country face a triple threat from the virus, flu and respiratory virus. Chicago is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, along with...
Christkindlmarket Closing Early As Winter Storm Approaches, But Wrigleyville Location Will Be Open Next Week
CHICAGO — The area’s three Christkindlmarket locations will close early and stay closed through Christmas as a winter storm approaches Chicago. The market’s Daley Plaza and Aurora locations will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and stay closed, wrapping up for the season two days earlier than usual, organizers announced Wednesday. The Wrigleyville location will be closed all day Thursday through the end of the week, but will reopen Dec. 26-31.
City Gave 500 Free Bikes To Chicagoans. Here’s How You Can Get One Next Year
CHICAGO — The city wants to help more Chicagoans get around town on two wheels. The Department of Transportation passed out more than 500 bikes to eligible residents in the first year of its Bike Chicago program, a five-year plan to increase accessibility to bikes, according to a news release.
Portage Park Firehouse Memorial Honors Fallen Firefighter MaShawn Plummer A Year After His Death
PORTAGE PARK — First responders crowded into a Portage park firehouse Wednesday to pay tribute to fallen firefighter MaShawn Plummer on the first anniversary of his death. Plummer, 30, died last Dec. 21 from injuries he suffered battling a Belmont Cragin fire. He had just marked his one-year anniversary with the Fire Department.
Nobody’s Darling, Wildly Popular Andersonville LGBTQ Cocktail Bar, Plans Expansion
ANDERSONVILLE — A celebrated LGBTQ-friendly cocktail bar could start growing less than two years after opening in Andersonville. The owners of Nobody’s Darling, 1744 W. Balmoral Ave., want to expand into the neighboring space at 1746 W. Balmoral Ave. They are trying to get a zoning change to operate a tavern there.
Chicago Public Schools Cancels Thursday After-School Programs As Winter Storm Approaches
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has canceled all after-school and after-care programs Thursday as the city prepares for a winter storm. The district’s schools will still have students for regular classes as scheduled Thursday, but parents should plan for their kids to come home immediately afterward, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday news conference.
Goose Island Moving Lincoln Park Brewpub To Salt Shed Complex Along Chicago River
GOOSE ISLAND — Goose Island Beer Co. is closing its longtime Lincoln Park brewpub to open a location at the Salt Shed entertainment district along the Chicago River, just feet away from its namesake island. Goose Island opened its original brewery at 1800 N. Clybourn Ave. in 1988. It...
Final Details In Chicago Casino Plan Approved By Council — Now It Just Needs A State Gambling License
RIVER WEST — Alderpeople gave final zoning approval to the proposed Chicago casino district Wednesday, the latest step in the development’s path forward as it seeks a gambling license from the state of Illinois. The planned casino is set to be built on the Tribune Publishing site along...
Blocking Bike Lanes Could Get You A $250 Ticket — Or Towed— Under New Ordinance
LINCOLN SQUARE — Drivers who block bike lanes will face steeper fines and an increased risk of getting towed following a new crackdown that passed City Council Wednesday. The measure from Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) increases the fine for blocking a bike lane from $150 to $250, regardless of whether the violation results in a collision, he said.
Videos Show Mayor Lightfoot’s Police Detail In Gunfight With Robbery Crew In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Chicago’s police watchdog has released video of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s police detail exchanging gunfire with a robbery crew last month in Logan Square. An officer was injured in the Nov. 1 incident, police said afterward. Just after 7 a.m., Luis Antonio Zayas, 77, was...
Lakeview Lutheran Church To Be Demolished And Replaced By 37 Affordable Apartments, New Church
LAKEVIEW — A church in Lakeview is slated to be torn down and replaced with a building with a church on the ground floor and affordable apartments above it. Lakeview Lutheran Church, 835 W. Addison St., is looking to downsize its space because its congregation is smaller than in the past, according to Ald. Tom Tunney’s office.
This Pop-Up ‘Closet’ Helps LGBTQ+ People Get Gender-Affirming Clothes. It Needs Donations To Keep Going
CHICAGO — A free pop-up closet has worked to create safe, welcoming places to shop for transgender and gender nonconforming people — but it needs community support to keep going. The group behind the gods closet pop-up launched a GoFundMe last month to cover its operating costs, compensate...
Cook County Treasurer Or Cover Girl? Maria Pappas Shows Off Her Unique Style In 2023 Calendar
CHICAGO — One of the most in-demand calendars of 2023 can’t be found at the mall or online. It’s at the Cook County Treasurer’s Office. Maria Pappas, the Cook County treasurer, started her calendar in 2021, showcasing 12 months of the elected official’s unique collection of jackets.
CTA Primed To Buy Land Along Red Line Extension’s Path As Transit TIF Gets Key City Approval
ROSELAND — The CTA and the Cook County Land Bank Authority have reached a $4 million deal to buy and manage vacant Far South Side properties in preparation for the Red Line’s long-awaited extension south from 95th Street. The Red Line Extension is the CTA’s $3.6 billion plan...
Winter Storm Brings Snow, Frigid Temperatures, High Winds To Chicago
CHICAGO — Temperatures dropped about 20 degrees Thursday afternoon as a severe winter storm hit Chicago. Weather conditions deteriorated quickly during the day as the storm moved in. It began snowing around noon, and by 4 p.m. temperatures dropped from 35 to 13 degrees in parts of the city and suburbs.
