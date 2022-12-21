ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Power joins next phase of regional Western Resource Adequacy Program

By Chris Galford
 6 days ago
Idaho Power recently announced that it has moved into the next implementation phase for the upcoming Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) following several commitment announcements out of Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia last week.

Together, the organizations will have a singular, overarching goal: to pursue the means to guarantee clean energy resources capable of meeting demands without sacrificing reliable, cost-effective service. WRAP is gathering energy providers from across the United States and Canada’s West, uniting them under common planning standards and transparency of resources. More than 10 organizations in the region have so far joined.

“Providing our customers with reliable, affordable, clean energy has been Idaho Power’s mission for more than a century,” said Lisa Grow, Idaho Power president and CEO. “Participating in the WRAP will help us continue our pursuit of that mission and leverage our strong relationships with neighbors across the West.”

The company added that its participation in WRAP should improve reliability and affordability for its customers due to the program’s group commitment to sharing generation capacity, transmission lines, and other infrastructure more efficiently. Any individual company could provide surplus capacity to another, like Idaho Power, if it was facing high demand, and vice versa.

In that way, WRAP would allow power production in Washington state, for example, to benefit users in Idaho, and so on.

Daily Energy Insider

