UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin will be part of Dana White’s Power Slap League in 2023. Power Slap is the UFC President’s attempt to commercialize the viral sport that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans may not be familiar with any of the sport’s competitors yet, but viewers will be treated to a familiar face in the former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin. Before you get too excited, Griffin will not be appearing as a competitor. Instead, he’ll fill the very important role of ‘head catcher’ when the promotion makes its debut on January 11th.

8 HOURS AGO