Georgia State

TODAY.com

Hoda Kotb shares a glimpse into her Christmas pajama party with her girl gang

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb celebrated Christmas in her pajamas with her adorable girl gang. “Merry merry,” Hoda wrote on her Instagram, along with photos of her sharing a couch with her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, her sister, Hala, and her mother, Sameha. Their festive green and red pajama sets matched right along with their big smiles and holiday cheer.
Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflects on their last Christmas together

Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late Bob Saget, opened up on social media about her first holiday without him. "I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years," Rizzo wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "There’s no greater Christmas present than that."
CHICAGO, IL
Billie Lourd on missing mom Carrie Fisher most during ‘magical moments’ with 2 kids

As a newly minted mom of two, Billie Lourd is thinking a lot about her late mother, "Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher. The "Scream Queens" alum, 30, posted a throwback photo Dec. 27 on Instagram to honor the sixth anniversary of her death and to share some thoughts about missing the woman she loving called "Momby." Earlier this month, Lourd announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Jackson Joanne, with husband Austen Rydell.
Milwaukee library attracts new readers with viral TikToks

The Milwaukee Public Library is home to more than 2.5 million books — but it’s their TikTok videos that are writing their next chapter. The pop-culture inspired videos from employees have become a hit, racking up millions of views. NBC's Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI

