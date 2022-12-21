Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Hoda Kotb shares a glimpse into her Christmas pajama party with her girl gang
TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb celebrated Christmas in her pajamas with her adorable girl gang. “Merry merry,” Hoda wrote on her Instagram, along with photos of her sharing a couch with her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, her sister, Hala, and her mother, Sameha. Their festive green and red pajama sets matched right along with their big smiles and holiday cheer.
TODAY.com
Ree Drummond convinces her entire family to dress as elves in cute Christmas post
Ree Drummond and her family got in the Christmas spirit this year by dressing up and getting silly in matching elf-inspired pajamas. The Pioneer Woman posted a slideshow on Instagram Sunday featuring her entire family dressed up in coordinating elf outfits while celebrating the Christmas holiday in Vail, Colorado. The...
TODAY.com
Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflects on their last Christmas together
Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late Bob Saget, opened up on social media about her first holiday without him. "I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years," Rizzo wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "There’s no greater Christmas present than that."
TODAY.com
Ghetto Gastro in NYC spreads love of cooking and community
Pierre Serrao, Les Walker and Jon Gray from the Bronx are turning their community cooking into a movement with Ghetto Gastro and their new cookbook. TODAY’s Craig Melvin sits down with the three men to talk about their culinary artistry.Dec. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
Tia Mowry and kids spend holidays with ex Cory Hardict: 'Family will ALWAYS be family'
While she split from ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, in October, Tia Mowry showed that they're still a united front when it comes to their kids. She shared a few pics of them spending time with both of their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, on Christmas. In the sweet family photos,...
TODAY.com
Billie Lourd on missing mom Carrie Fisher most during ‘magical moments’ with 2 kids
As a newly minted mom of two, Billie Lourd is thinking a lot about her late mother, "Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher. The "Scream Queens" alum, 30, posted a throwback photo Dec. 27 on Instagram to honor the sixth anniversary of her death and to share some thoughts about missing the woman she loving called "Momby." Earlier this month, Lourd announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Jackson Joanne, with husband Austen Rydell.
TODAY.com
Milwaukee library attracts new readers with viral TikToks
The Milwaukee Public Library is home to more than 2.5 million books — but it’s their TikTok videos that are writing their next chapter. The pop-culture inspired videos from employees have become a hit, racking up millions of views. NBC's Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2022.
