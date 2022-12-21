ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter

Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

Tim Banks calls South Carolina game ‘anomaly’ for Tennessee’s ‘really good defense’

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Even more than a month later, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks is still getting questions about *that* game. Such is life when what happened to the Vols happened in their stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina in the penultimate game of the regular season on November 19, a defeat that eliminated one-loss Tennessee from College Football Playoff contention. The topic came up again for Banks on Tuesday morning, three days before the Vols face Clemson in the Orange Bowl in Miami, and he tried to offer an explanation for why his defense allowed 606 yards and the most points Tennessee had allowed in a game since 1995 to what had been a nonexistent offense, calling it an “anomaly” for what was a solid defense most of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Vols Tuesday practice highlights

MIAMI SHORES, Florida — The Tennessee football team continued preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl with a late Tuesday morning practice at Barry University, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. GoVols247's Patrick Brown caught some of the action on video. Josh Heupel and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ole Miss hoops looking for answers with No. 7 Vols coming to town

Despite getting a small break for the holidays, there's little doubt that the alarming North Alabama loss has weighed on the minds of those on the Ole Miss men's basketball team. On December 20, the Lions got their first ever Power Five win against the Rebels. The only thing Ole Miss can do is move forward, because it's going to get much, much tougher the rest of the way, particularly over the next 10 days starting with a top-10 opponent.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols show no signs of break

The Lady Vols didn't play like a team with a week-long break and started the game with a 22-0 run before Wofford got on the scoreboard en route to a 92-53 win on Tuesday. Rickea Jackson led Tennnessee, 8-6, with 16 points, while Jordan Horston notched 13 points, and Tess Darby added 11. The Lady Vols had 22 assists with Karoline Striplin tallying six.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik details D.J. Uiagalelei lessons, conversation before Orange Bowl start vs. Tennessee

The inevitable changing of the guard at Clemson is finally here. Five-star freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik's time is now. Klubnik will start for Clemson in Friday's Orange Bowl clash against Tennessee. Former Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed at Oregon State after Klubnik stepped in for the Tigers and shined in the 39-10 romp over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. Klubnik completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He added 30 rushing yards and another score.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

