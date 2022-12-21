ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022

College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers

The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

OL Armon Bethea to transfer after two years at ASU

Sophomore offensive lineman Armon Bethea announced he is entering the transfer portal with three more years of eligibility following two years as a backup at Arizona State. After entering his true freshman season in 2021 as ASU's lowest-rated offensive line recruit in its four-man class at the position, Bethea appeared in two games on offense and another on defense due to the Sun Devils' personnel shortage in its Las Vegas Bowl matchup versus Wisconsin.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols' Tuesday practice in Miami

MIAMI SHORES, Florida — The Tennessee football team continued preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl with a late Tuesday morning practice at Barry University, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells,...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Georgia’s Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann describe sharing defensive coordinator duties

ATLANTA — Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann has had the role of co-defensive coordinator since 2019, but it was clear this offseason a change was coming after Dan Lanning’s departure for Oregon. In Lanning’s place came a revered veteran coach in Will Muschamp, and together, he and Schumann have made sure the Bulldogs’ defense stands among the nation’s best.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas

The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Nebraska defender Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft

After several productive seasons in Lincoln, Nebraska outside linebacker Garrett Nelson announced Tuesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Nelson played his final season as a Husker in 2022, serving as a team captain and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten Coaches...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives scouting report on his brother, Kendrick Bell

PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

