Tallahassee, FL

On3.com

USC LB Tuasivi Nomura enters transfer portal

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Nomura contributed to USC’s Pac-12 runner-up season. He finished with 23 total tackles. Nomura played high school football at Corona (Calif.) Centennial, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 886 overall recruit...
LOS ANGELES, CA

