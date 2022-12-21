ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?

When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok

Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Closures for Thursday due to severe cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Carpet Tech: Below-freezing temperatures could lead to damage from burst pipes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With forecasts pointing to below-freezing wind chills and small flurries of snow, water pipes could potentially burst, leading to damage and flooding, said Carpet Tech. The NWS forecasted below-freezing temperatures which could impact areas of the Texas Panhandle and Carpet Tech wanted to offer tips to prepare homes. “Unfortunately, you can […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon impacted by downtown power outages

Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

Walmart Has Delivery Drones! Will it Fly in Amarillo?

Technology is a great thing and it seems that the world is getting more and more technologically advanced. So much so, that drone delivery is becoming more mainstream. Walmart announced in June of 2021 that they were teaming up with DroneUp to start offering drone delivery from their stores. They rolled out delivery drones to specific places in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. They currently offer drone delivery in North Texas. Garland, Murphy, Plano Richardson, Mesquite, Dallas, Rowlett, and the Colonies all currently have drone delivery available to customers.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The United Family stores closed on Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family. Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?

Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest

As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

