Read full article on original website
Related
APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?
When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
Two Structure Fires Had Firefighters Responding In Extreme Cold
While many of us were doing our best to stay out of the frigid temps on Thursday, Randall County Fire Department was out in the below zero wind chill. Unfortunately, they found themselves responding to two separate structure fires in the extreme cold. Firefighters Respond To Structure Fires During Arctic...
KFDA
‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for outside pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extreme cold weather outside pets are more prone to hypothermia. Vets say take extra precautions like giving extra food and checking water bowls to ensure the water has not frozen. “If the dog or cat are having to stay outside not only do they...
Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
Closures for Thursday due to severe cold
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
Carpet Tech: Below-freezing temperatures could lead to damage from burst pipes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With forecasts pointing to below-freezing wind chills and small flurries of snow, water pipes could potentially burst, leading to damage and flooding, said Carpet Tech. The NWS forecasted below-freezing temperatures which could impact areas of the Texas Panhandle and Carpet Tech wanted to offer tips to prepare homes. “Unfortunately, you can […]
Canyon impacted by downtown power outages
Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity celebrates 117th home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) are set to celebrate the newest, and 117th, home located at 902 SE 21st Ave. Officials detailed that the celebration will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday at the new home with the organization inviting the public to witness the Abdelrahim family […]
Walmart Has Delivery Drones! Will it Fly in Amarillo?
Technology is a great thing and it seems that the world is getting more and more technologically advanced. So much so, that drone delivery is becoming more mainstream. Walmart announced in June of 2021 that they were teaming up with DroneUp to start offering drone delivery from their stores. They rolled out delivery drones to specific places in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. They currently offer drone delivery in North Texas. Garland, Murphy, Plano Richardson, Mesquite, Dallas, Rowlett, and the Colonies all currently have drone delivery available to customers.
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
The United Family stores closed on Christmas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family. Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos. […]
Multiple fire crews battle morning fire amid freezing temperatures southeast of Amarillo
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire southeast of Amarillo on Lazy 2 Road. According to the RCFD, crews were called on a report of smoke in a house in the area, and upon arrival of crews, was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews […]
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0