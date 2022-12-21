ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday

The Montana State Capitol building in subzero temperatures on Dec. 21, 2022 (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Lawmakers on the Nomination Committee will meet Wednesday to interview five people who applied to be Montana’s next Commissioner of Political Practices and decide whether any of them should be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for appointment and Senate confirmation.
