Refunds coming to Entergy customers over long-running fights involving troubled Grand Gulf plant
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds from the resolution of two long-running disputes between the utility and its regulators, who have fought to claw back funds from complex accounting practices at its Grand Gulf nuclear plant that led to customers being overcharged for years. The Federal Energy...
From the Files of The Farmer
Mandeville officials last week set the stage for annexation of a 30-acre site between La. 22 and West Causeway Approach. The property is scheduled to be developed as a shopping center that will house a Sav-A-Center, bank, restaurant and business offices. It is located between Tiffany Lanes and Moores Road.
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot
Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
St. Tammany Tourist Commission approves $3.179 million budget for 2023
The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission approved a $3.179 million budget for 2023 when the board gathered in Covington on Dec. 13 for its final meeting of the year. The amount is higher than the $2.65 million budgeted for 2022 but includes $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act...
Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor
Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa
Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?
After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
Mayors, councils in Abita Springs, Folsom, Pearl River will take oaths
The New Year brings change and that’ll be the case for several municipal governments in the area, as well as the St. Tammany Parish School Board, with new elected officials due to be sworn into office in coming days. In Abita Springs, Mayor Dan Curtis will be sworn in...
Boil water advisory issued for entire west bank of St. John Parish and some east bank areas
St. John the Baptist Parish officials announced a boil water advisory for the entire west bank of the parish Christmas morning. By Sunday night, officials extended the advisory to include the east bank communities of Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy. Authorities said “numerous leaks and freezing conditions” had resulted in...
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
The year in New Orleans news: The highs and lows of 2022 as seen from the Gambit desk
It was an unpredictable and yet predictably weird year for local news as New Orleans and the surrounding area continued to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida and a series of tornadoes and infrastructure woes. New Orleans started out 2022 dealing with the chaotic aftermath of 2021, including...
Letters: What does Jeff Landry know about what librarians do anyway?
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry presents himself as an expert on children’s literature and as a protector of the intellectual and moral education of children. He accuses librarians and teachers of connecting children to inappropriate “books that contain extremely graphic sexual content that is far from age-appropriate.” Does Landry really have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers do in their libraries and classrooms or of the influence they have on the young people they teach and advise? Does Landry have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers (most with advanced degrees in their fields) learn to prepare themselves for their work with children and teens?
Ian McNulty: 52 dishes from a year of New Orleans dining to try in 2023
I hope you’re hungry. What you have here is a 52 tastes, snapshot style, of eating around New Orleans through another busy year coving this ever-changing dining scene. Hopefully they provide some ideas for your next outing too. Let’s be clear, and I feel I must in this age...
Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.
We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide
Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police seek help identifying two suspects, finding car
Trey Elliott doesn't know which foods were on Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell's grocery list when he was fatally shot in the Rouses Market parking lot in New Orleans' Central Business District. But if Elliott had to guess, he'd wager the 43-year-old comedian was picking up sausage and seafood to make...
Mother of St. Tammany jail inmate files federal suit over his death
A woman who was told that her son died after an accidental fall from his bunk bed at the St. Tammany Parish Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith and his agency, alleging that her son might have been physically abused by corrections officers and other inmates and that the jail was negligent.
