Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO