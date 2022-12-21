Read full article on original website
Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2022: Eastern Conference Teams
This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Eastern Conference. With the holiday break on and a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best
Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bruins Have 3 Potential Options for Next Captain
The Boston Bruins have had a long run of incredible captains throughout the history of the organization, from Milt Schmidt, to Johnny Bucyk, to Raymond Bourque, to Zdeno Chara, to the current captain, Patrice Bergeron. Many of their former captains now have their names and numbers hanging from the rafter in TD Garden (or should be very soon).
Lightning’s Duke Can Prove Doubters Wrong at 2023 World Juniors
For a contending team like the Tampa Bay Lightning, you have to make the most out of your limited draft selections each season. For the most part, the picks they have remaining on draft day are considered “low-value,” as they often take place in the later rounds when it gets harder and harder to find NHL-caliber talent still on the board.
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell Has Earned a Regular Roster Spot
The name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks this season is rebuilding and development. Those two things have become abundantly clearer as they have only two wins in their last 18 games. In the spirit of the Blackhawks needing to stick to those two things, they need to focus on their young talent, and one of them is defenseman Ian Mitchell. He has gotten pushed aside this season and has not gotten an extended look, but he should.
2023 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster
Team Switzerland arrives at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) with one ambition: to avoid relegation for a 14th consecutive season. The Swiss qualified for the quarter-finals at the previous edition of the tournament and travel to Moncton and the Avenir Centre with a roster uninhibited by expectations. Switzerland’s roster...
2 Hurricanes’ Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to begin in just a few days on December 26th. COVID-19 has impacted the last two versions of the event, so this should be the first return to the normal schedule since 2020. The Carolina Hurricanes have four prospects set to participate: Jackson Blake (USA), Aleksi Heimosalmi (Finland), Ville Koivunen (Finland), and Nikita Quapp (Germany). Finland has produced several star players for the Hurricanes over the years, including Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, so let’s take a look at the two Finnish prospects on the list.
Ducks News & Rumors: McTavish, Del Zotto & More
With Christmas just around the corner, the Anaheim Ducks might not be expecting too many gifts ahead of the holiday season. In fact, their most anticipated gift might have to wait until next summer, when the NHL Draft Lottery is underway and the Ducks know which draft spot they’ll land in.
3 Reasons Oilers Top 4 Is Miles Better Than the Maple Leafs’ Core
In choosing to write this, I’m well aware that fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will come across this article and take aim at my assessment in the comments section. To be honest, that’s part of the reason for writing such a piece. I’m more than curious to see where this debate goes and read the responses from readers who make an argument for and against the Edmonton Oilers when it comes to trying to determine which team has the better group of top-four forwards this season.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 Loss to the Bruins
If it felt like you were watching a New Jersey Devils game from the 2021-22 season last night, you wouldn’t be wrong in your assessment. The Devils got off to a strong start and took an early lead but ultimately fell due to a less-than-stellar outing from Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Some sloppy play in front of Blackwood in the second period didn’t help, and he certainly wasn’t at fault for every Boston Bruins goal. Here are four takeaways from the 4-3 loss to the Bruins as the NHL Christmas break begins.
Dear Santa: Blackhawks’ 2022 Team Wish List
With Christmas approaching, there’s no better time to reflect and think of some holiday wishes for the Chicago Blackhawks. At 7-20-4, they’ve lost 16 of their last 17 games and sit last in the NHL standings. Like it or not, this is what management signed up for, as tough as it might be to swallow. There’s no doubt the Blackhawks would have many wishes if they wrote a list to Santa Claus, but here are four things they need the most.
Blues Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyrou, Top Line, Power Play, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ Stock Up, Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the ups and downs of the team’s roster from the week that was. With a record of 16-16-1, the St. Louis Blues have been both naughty and nice this season. Possibly just in time for the holidays, they’ve been slightly nicer by earning points in five of their last six games. Even still, that’s not quite nice enough for anyone, including Santa, to dismiss their horrid stretches of naughtiness.
Oilers Management Making Big Mistake Passing on Chychrun
For over a calendar year now, many Edmonton Oilers fans have been practically begging general manager Ken Holland to make a move for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old blueliner has requested a trade out of the desert on more than one occasion, but to this point, a team has yet to bite on their heavy asking price, which is said to be a first-round pick and a top prospect, as well as a mid-level prospect and a pick in the third-to-fourth round range.
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Senators in Seth Jones Trade
In a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Ottawa Senators called the Chicago Blackhawks about Seth Jones. Although a trade did not come to fruition following those talks, I wonder if things could change on that front once we get closer to the deadline.
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
Dear Santa: Windsor Spitfires’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
Through 30 games of their 68-game 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires find themselves atop the Western Conference with a pair of foes. It hasn’t been an easy ride and with the Christmas break in full swing, the team is turning to the big man himself for some extra help in the second half.
Oilers’ Holiday Deals for Guerin & Hamrlik Revisited 25 Years Later
Only a few in-season transactions in the NHL history of the Edmonton Oilers coincide with a complete reversal in the team’s fortunes. Just last season after signing Evander Kane at the end of January, they climbed from sixth to second place in the Pacific Division and advanced to the Western Conference Final. In 1998-99, the trade for goaltender Tommy Salo with 14 games left in the season sparked a floundering Oilers team to overtake the Calgary Flames for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.
2023 World Juniors: Award Contenders
If you’re the type of hockey fan who looks forward to the holidays as much for the World Juniors as anything else, then you must be ecstatic that we’ve been granted the once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity of two World Junior tournaments in four months. It feels like just yesterday the teams met in Edmonton and Red Deer for the unique experience of a midsummer tournament, rescheduled after the original was postponed due to multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in December 2021.
