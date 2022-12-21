Read full article on original website
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister said Monday he has “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under army command. He said he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.” It wasn’t clear what the order meant on the ground. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
U.N. calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The rights chief pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is warning its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital. Local authorities have already put the city on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. Embassy said Sunday in a security alert it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.” The advisory banned American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays. The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others.
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal’s new PM
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of former communist rebels has become Nepal’s new prime minister with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties. The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month’s elections. Dahal has support of more than half the members of the newly elected House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament. He is likely to take the oath of office on Monday and prove his majority in the 275-member house later in the week. It is Dahal’s third time in power since his Maoist group quit an armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006.
2 shot dead by al-Shabab militants in coastal Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say two people have been shot dead by al-Shabab militants and several houses have been torched in a rural area of coastal Kenya, police have confirmed. The Christmas night attack happened in the Pandaguo area in Lamu county that neighbors Boni forest, where security agencies have been conducting an operation since 2015 to flush out militants in hiding. The forest near the Kenya-Somalia border and the area around has been attacked by al-Shabab militants in the past.
UN official, Taliban minister meet on Afghan women NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations says its top official in Kabul has met the Taliban government’s economy minister in the Afghan capital. The meeting on Monday followed a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations, allegedly because some female NGO employees were not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly. The measure was announced on Saturday and caused widespread condemnation outside Afghanistan. A tweet from the U.N. in Afghanistan said its acting chief urged the economy minister to reverse the ban. Four major aid agencies have stopped their operations in the country because of the ban.
Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country. It was the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. A court in Minsk convicted the two on the charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia is a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist. She and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation. The organization united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. “We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” aid...
Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Sudan’s Darfur
CAIRO (AP) — An aid group says tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days. A spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur said Sunday that the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people. The aid group added that hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur. The sprawling region was engulfed in bloodshed in 2003 when Sudan’s then-ruler Omar al-Bashir launched a scorched-earth assault against rebels in Darfur, leading to the deaths of 300,000 people.
North Macedonia takes emergency anti-pollution steps
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government say it’s imposing urgent measures in the country’s capital and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events are to take place during days of high pollution. Construction work will be limited to a six-hour window and companies will be asked to excuse pregnant women and people over age 60 from work. The measures coincided with a Saturday announcement that the capital Skopje was the world’s third most polluted city that day. North Macedonia’s high level of pollution cost an estimated 3,000 lives each year.
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims has landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. Police say at least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on a beach, looking weak because of dehydration and exhaustion. Supporters of the Rohingya say the boat was the one the United Nations said has been drifting in the Andaman Sea for a month. The U.N. had been seeking help for the refugees on board. One of the refugees told The Associated Press that the group left Bangladesh at the end of November and drifted on the open sea. He said at least 20 had died.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. Netanyahu is set to form...
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
Nepal’s new PM takes oath at the helm of fragile coalition
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister has taken his oath as the leader of a fragile coalition that includes his former opponent and other smaller political parties. Maoist Communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in Monday by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at the President House in Kathmandu at a ceremony attended by top officials, diplomats and politicians. Dahal has appointed three deputies and four other ministers in the Cabinet that is expected to be expanded in the next few days to accommodate more members from the new coalition government. Dahal has the support of more than half the members of the newly elected 275-member House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament where he will have to prove his majority.
Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbs have erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier. The move on Tuesday came a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers made of heavily loaded trucks were put up on Tuesday in Mitrovica. The northern Kosovo town is divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians who make up the majority in Kosovo as a whole. It is the first time since a recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border until now.
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya refugees rescued from stricken vessel
They battled hunger and dehydration after the engine of their rickety boat cut out, leaving them adrift in the Andaman Sea for weeks. Some grew so desperate, they drank seawater. Others prayed for rain, so they could briefly quench their thirst. Starving and without medicine, some reportedly succumbed to illness....
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Flight carrying family of Iranian soccer legend Ali Daei forced to return
The family of an Iranian soccer great was prevented by authorities in the Islamic Republic from leaving the country on Monday. A Dubai-bound flight carrying the wife and daughter of Ali Daei was forced to return to Iran, the country’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Daei is a critic of the government.
Dozens of people hospitalized by ammonia leak in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Officials say a freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia that caused dozens of people to become ill and the closure of a main international highway. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot on Sunday as authorities told residents not to leave their homes. Serbian state media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized. Several cars crashed on the main highway that leads to Bulgaria because of limited visibility reportedly caused by the leak at a time of busy traffic because of the Christmas holidays. Police closed the highway and redirected traffic to local roads. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the train to derail.
Iran holds funerals for troops killed in 1980s Iraq war
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thousands of Iranians across the country have attended funerals for 400 troops killed in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. A state-organized funeral procession took place on Tuesday in the capital of Tehran for 200 soldiers whose remains were recently recovered from the former battlefields. Dozens of other Iranian cities and towns saw similar funerals for another 200 soldiers. The troops have not been identified and were to be buried as “unknown martyrs.” Iran has been shaken by mass protests since mid-September over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. The protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy, established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
