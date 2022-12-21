Read full article on original website
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Russia risks causing new-year IT worker flight with remote working law
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russia's buffetted IT sector risks losing more workers in the new year because of planned legislation on remote working, as authorities try to lure back some of the tens of thousands who have gone abroad without prompting them to cut ties completely.
UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the U.K. has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023. But he believed that the coronation of King Charles III in May will help bring the country together. Sunak said the U.K. was rocked this year by the “profound economic impact” caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. He said his government has taken “difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control” and helped Britons cope with a cost of living crisis driven by sharply rising energy bills. He did not mention the U.K.’s political chaos this year.
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel’s new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.” Haim Katz made the comments days after the new government took office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition has promised to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis. The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal. That position is widely shared by the international community.
Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader will have the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city. The decision made Friday by Beijing could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial. China’s Xinhua news agency says the country’s top legislative body made a legal interpretation that targets overseas lawyers who do not normally practice in the city. It’s the sixth time the Communist-ruled national government has stepped into the legal affairs of the former British colony, which was promised judicial independence when it returned to China in 1997.
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area, completing a dream conceived 30 years ago when it fought a war for independence from Yugoslavia in which 20,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. Joining Europe’s ID-check-free Schengen zone means Croats will now be among almost 420 million people who are free to roam its 27 member countries without passports for work or leisure. Adopting the euro will likewise offer Croatia the benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency’s 19 other users and with the European Central Bank.
North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
Greece: Remote town officials fired over Turkey group claim
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are investigating a town mayor’s decision to transfer or dismiss other local government officials based on allegations related to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Regional officials told The Associated Press on Friday that the actions in the small town of Iasmos were under review. The area is home to a Muslim minority that is largely Turkish-speaking. Mayor Oder Mumin announced Thursday that he was assuming the responsibilities of senior municipal officials. He demanded the resignation of elected and appointed town officials he claimed were loyal to a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.
Trump’s taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
The release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns show he maintained a bank account in China through 2017, his first year in the White House. Trump had claimed he closed the account before running for president. Trump also reported making no charitable donations in 2020, his final year in the White House. It’s unclear whether the totals include Trump’s pledge to donate his $400,000 annual presidential salary to the federal government. Trump pledged payback after the release of his tax returns Friday by a Democratic-controlled House committee. He says, “The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says missile strikes by Israel’s military have put the capital’s airport out of service. Monday’s attack was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service. The Syrian army said two soldiers were killed and two wounded. An opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot nearby. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups. Thousands of Iran-backed fighters have joined Syria’s 11-year civil war and helped tip the balance of power in Assad’s favor.
Indonesia lifts all COVID curbs, shifts to endemic approach
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Almost three years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indonesia, the country’s leader says they are lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions nationwide. Large-scale social restrictions had been imposed in the world’s fourth-most populous nation in April 2020. President Joko Widodo said Friday that Indonesia’s COVID-19 situation is under control after observing improvements over the past 10 months. Almost all Indonesians have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In July, researchers examined blood samples from over 20,000 people in 100 cities across the archipelago and found that 98.5% of the respondents had antibodies against the virus, either from vaccination or past infection.
Kim Jong Un calls for exponential increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal amid threats from South, US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is calling for an “exponential increase” in his country’s nuclear weapons arsenal in response to what he claims are threats from South Korea and the United States, Pyongyang’s state media reported Sunday. Kim’s comments come as North Korea twice over...
Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of ‘presidential’ role
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — For three years, Juan Guaidó led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro. But on Friday, dozens of politicians who once backed Guaidó voted in favor of removing the 39-year-old engineer and replacing his...
Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three officers. They say Friday’s attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital. The media office of Ismailia province describes the attack as a terrorist one. State-run al-Qahera New television reports that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was of the dead militant. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Egypt has been battling Islamic State group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.
Benedict leaves German homeland with complicated legacy
BERLIN (AP) — Pope Benedict XVI leaves his homeland with a complicated legacy: pride in a German pontiff but a church deeply divided over the need for reforms in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal in which his own actions of decades ago were faulted. Benedict has long...
Canada to require COVID tests for passengers from China
OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Canada plans to temporarily require people flying from China, Hong Kong and Macao to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Canada. The federal government said the requirement will apply to all air travelers aged two and older from the three countries and will begin on Jan. 5. The Canadian government said its new testing measure is “in response to the surge of COVID-19 in the People’s Republic of China and given the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases.” The United States announced Wednesday it would require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the country.
Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia has sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Camacho to be remanded in custody early Friday. The judge agreed with prosecutors that the governor of the Santa Cruz region is a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation. Camacho was transferred to a high-security prison near La Paz. His lawyers vowed to appeal. The governor’s detention is bound to increase unrest. By the time the judge issued his ruling, a 24-hour strike called for by Camacho’s allies in Santa Cruz had already started.
Libya: Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-IS stronghold
CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in the central coastal city of Sirte, a former stronghold of the Islamic State group in the conflict-stricken North African nation. The Missing Persons Authority said Sunday in a statement the bodies were unearthed in the Sabaa area, before being taken to the Ibn Sina hospital in Sirte. Sirte fell under Islamic State control between 2015 and 2016, as the militant group sought to profit from the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich nation after the 2011 uprising and civil war it unleashed.
