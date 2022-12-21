Read full article on original website
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister said Monday he has “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under army command. He said he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.” It wasn’t clear what the order meant on the ground. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese...
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and the removal of the military threat to Russia. Lavrov said Tuesday that otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Lavrov also falsely accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict will last. Ukraine’s presidential adviser responded that “Russia needs to face the reality.” Moscow insists its military gains and the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula can’t be ignored. Ukraine has said that it won’t negotiate with Russia before the full withdrawal of its troops.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in ‘strike drill’
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30...
North Korea’s Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of the nation’s political officials. Kim’s comments reported by state media Wednesday indicate he’ll continue provocative weapons tests after a record run of missile launches this year. Some observers say the new goals could be related to Kim’s push to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce a spate of high-tech weapons systems such as multi-warhead missiles, a spy satellite and advanced drones. They say Kim would eventually aim to use his boosted nuclear capability to force its rivals to accept the North as a nuclear state, a status he would think is essential in getting sanctions lifted.
Russia Puts Christo Grozev, Journalist Featured In ‘Navalny’ Documentary, On “Wanted” List
Christo Grozev, the investigative journalist featured in the Navalny documentary, has been put on Russia’s “wanted” list. According to the Russian Interior Ministry’s website, via CNN, Grozev is “wanted under an article of the Criminal Code,” but doesn’t further cite the article. Grozev took to Twitter and said, “I have no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put me on its ‘wanted list’, thus I cannot provide any comments at this time. In a way it doesn’t matter – for years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away.” Grozev...
Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country. It was the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. A court in Minsk convicted the two on the charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia is a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist. She and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation. The organization united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace
South Korea’s military scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters on Monday after five North Korean drones crossed into its airspace, with one aircraft crashing, according to the country’s defense ministry. The ministry said South Korea’s military fired shots at the drones, which measured under 2 meters (6.5 feet)...
Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say an attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa has killed six of its members. The SDF has played a prominent role in the fight against IS. An SDF commander says an IS cell targeted security and military buildings in the city. A Britain-based war monitor reports that the IS attack targeted an area containing the headquarters of the SDF’s Internal Security Forces, anti-terrorism units, and a military intelligence prison where about 200 IS prisoners are housed. Also on Monday, the observatory reported that six members of a Turkish-backed rebel group were killed in clashes with the SDF and the Syrian army in the Aleppo countryside.
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Close aide curses Palestinian leader in leaked audio
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A top aide to President Mahmoud Abbas is heard in newly released recordings cursing the Palestinian leader and insulting other members of the Palestinian leadership. The purported remarks by Hussein al-Sheikh give a glimpse of the bitter infighting inside the Palestinian leadership as several hopefuls try to position themselves for the post-Abbas era. Abbas, who is 87 years old and deeply unpopular, has not officially named a successor. The recordings were released by a news website run by the militant Hamas group, the bitter rival of Abbas’ Fatah party. Hamas ousted pro-Abbas forces and took over the Gaza Strip in 2007, leaving him confined to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. Netanyahu is set to form...
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is warning its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital. Local authorities have already put the city on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. Embassy said Sunday in a security alert it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.” The advisory banned American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays. The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others.
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military...
Flight carrying family of Iranian soccer legend Ali Daei forced to return
The family of an Iranian soccer great was prevented by authorities in the Islamic Republic from leaving the country on Monday. A Dubai-bound flight carrying the wife and daughter of Ali Daei was forced to return to Iran, the country’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Daei is a critic of the government.
China’s top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China’s top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country’s ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that “relevant outbreak information”...
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. “We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” aid...
Iran holds funerals for troops killed in 1980s Iraq war
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thousands of Iranians across the country have attended funerals for 400 troops killed in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. A state-organized funeral procession took place on Tuesday in the capital of Tehran for 200 soldiers whose remains were recently recovered from the former battlefields. Dozens of other Iranian cities and towns saw similar funerals for another 200 soldiers. The troops have not been identified and were to be buried as “unknown martyrs.” Iran has been shaken by mass protests since mid-September over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. The protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy, established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
U.N. calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The rights chief pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.
Soldier, militant dead in Pakistan after clash near border
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces have killed a militant in a shootout near the border with Afghanistan. The military said Sunday that a group of militants attempted to sneak in the country’s northwest and triggered a shootout that also killed a soldier. The clash erupted overnight in the Sambaza area of Zhob. The military statement said surveillance on the area started days earlier after intelligence reports that militants were using the route to sneak in to target civilians and security forces. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group, but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan a year ago as U.S. and NATO troops withdrew.
