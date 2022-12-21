Christo Grozev, the investigative journalist featured in the Navalny documentary, has been put on Russia’s “wanted” list. According to the Russian Interior Ministry’s website, via CNN, Grozev is “wanted under an article of the Criminal Code,” but doesn’t further cite the article. Grozev took to Twitter and said, “I have no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put me on its ‘wanted list’, thus I cannot provide any comments at this time. In a way it doesn’t matter – for years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away.” Grozev...

15 MINUTES AGO