Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN
The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
Blizzard Warning In Effect in Central Minnesota Thursday Through Saturday
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a blizzard warning, in effect Thursday, December 22nd at 6 pm through Saturday, December 24th at 6 am. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this. evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and...
Update: Blizzard, Wind Chill Warnings Thursday-Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong winter storm will start off with snow Wednesday morning, followed by a brief lull before transitioning to gusty winds Thursday. This will create blowing snow, reduced visibility, & life-threatening wind chills if you get stranded. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight...
Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
One of the Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MnDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Out of Snow Plow Blind Spots
The snow plows have had a busy start to the winter season, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be aware of, and stay out of snow plow blind spots. **Be patient. Stay back. Stay safe! **Remember, our snowplow drivers are working to improve road conditions for...
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
Minnesota Store Name May Not be What You Think!
It has been a little too cold for my liking. Probably a little too cold for many. Which is why I am sure plenty of you have been researching warm winter clothing for Minnesotans. You never know what you might find when you go looking. Find something I did and it made the child in me come out a little bit. See if it does for you too.
Twins Adding to Guest List for St. Cloud Twins Caravan Stop
The Twins Winter Caravan is stopping in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The Twins have announced they are adding first base coach Tommy Watkins to the guest list that already includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
The Weekender: Family Friendly Christmas Activities
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Christmas is meant as a time to spend with family and this week our central Minnesota entertainment guide will feature several family activities everyone will enjoy. Read more in The Weekender!. 1. Cross County Skiing. Waite Park. Bundle up and hit the ski trails as...
Flower producers asked to return survey
UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding commercial flower and tree producers to fill out their survey before the end of the year. The 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey asks growers that produce more than $10,000 worth of fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and bedding plants to report production area, sales totals, and the number of agricultural workers. The National Agriculture Statistics Service is expecting responses from over 900 producers throughout Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Ish! Minnesota Would You Try This Awful Food Combination?
I'm not sure how I keep finding these truly perplexing food combinations, but I seem to be a magnet for them. I recently spotted a post on social media that offered up a mixture of baked beans and chips. The baked beans were in a bowl and the person was dipping a chip in the baked beans and eating them, like chips and salsa. This can't be a thing, right?
Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife
Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Is it Legal To Tip/Gift Your Mail Carrier in Minnesota?
It's that time of year- the time of year when you probably think about buying gifts for your family and friends. Also, many people will tend to tip or give a gift for their mail carriers. But can you legally do this? In other words, is it legal for the USPS worker to accept the gift?
