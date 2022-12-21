ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN

The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Update: Blizzard, Wind Chill Warnings Thursday-Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong winter storm will start off with snow Wednesday morning, followed by a brief lull before transitioning to gusty winds Thursday. This will create blowing snow, reduced visibility, & life-threatening wind chills if you get stranded. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

One of the Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Store Name May Not be What You Think!

It has been a little too cold for my liking. Probably a little too cold for many. Which is why I am sure plenty of you have been researching warm winter clothing for Minnesotans. You never know what you might find when you go looking. Find something I did and it made the child in me come out a little bit. See if it does for you too.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Twins Adding to Guest List for St. Cloud Twins Caravan Stop

The Twins Winter Caravan is stopping in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The Twins have announced they are adding first base coach Tommy Watkins to the guest list that already includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Family Friendly Christmas Activities

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Christmas is meant as a time to spend with family and this week our central Minnesota entertainment guide will feature several family activities everyone will enjoy. Read more in The Weekender!. 1. Cross County Skiing. Waite Park. Bundle up and hit the ski trails as...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Flower producers asked to return survey

UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding commercial flower and tree producers to fill out their survey before the end of the year. The 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey asks growers that produce more than $10,000 worth of fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and bedding plants to report production area, sales totals, and the number of agricultural workers. The National Agriculture Statistics Service is expecting responses from over 900 producers throughout Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Ish! Minnesota Would You Try This Awful Food Combination?

I'm not sure how I keep finding these truly perplexing food combinations, but I seem to be a magnet for them. I recently spotted a post on social media that offered up a mixture of baked beans and chips. The baked beans were in a bowl and the person was dipping a chip in the baked beans and eating them, like chips and salsa. This can't be a thing, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife

Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy