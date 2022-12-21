Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Noozhawk
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster
Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
Firefighters knockdown Santa Maria structure fire
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire responded to a fire at 1:01 p.m. at a detached garage on the 1300 block of Solomon Rd.
Homeless who died in Santa Maria this year honored at memorial vigil
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The annual event is commemorated across the United States and here in Santa Maria. The post Homeless who died in Santa Maria this year honored at memorial vigil appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Homeless woman surprised with new car for saving man's life during accident
Kirby Subaru of Ventura gifted a car to a homeless woman who jumped into action to help a man who got into a car accident.
AOL Corp
As Conception boat burned, video shows divers trapped below deck sought way out. 34 people died
10:36 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022: An earlier headline on this story said 33 people died in the boat fire. The Conception boat fire killed 34. Following the horrific Conception boat fire in 2019, authorities offered a small solace: The 33 divers and one crew member had died of smoke inhalation and may have perished in their sleep without suffering.
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?
I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
Police search for smash-and-grab burglar who hit Simi Valley mall (video)
Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a smash-and-grab burglary of a Macy’s store in Simi Valley on Wednesday night. Simi Valley Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Simi Town Center Mall around 6:30 p.m. Police say a male suspect was seen smashing jewelry display cases inside a Macy’s department store […]
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
islefile.org
New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala
Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
kclu.org
Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County
A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
A two-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 101 tonight closes both SB lanes temporarily
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a vehicle accident on Highway 101 this evening.
Lompoc man accused of brandishing gun at Cambria Christmas Market faces 5 charges
Andreas N. Costa was allegedly armed with an unregistered firearm often called a “ghost gun.”
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash along PCH in Ventura County; driver arrested
A hit-and-run driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a pedestrian was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash along Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County late Wednesday. The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway just north of Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
goldrushcam.com
Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Assault Weapon/Narcotics Arrest of Prohibited Person - Held on $500,000 Bail
December 23, 2022 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reports an Oxnard area man was arrested for numerous firearms related charges while trespassing on a commercial agricultural property. The unincorporated areas of Oxnard have recently seen an increase in crimes related to commercial agricultural businesses ranging from burglary, vehicle thefts,...
vidanewspaper.com
Commercial Burglary Arrest in Oxnard
On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI
Point Mugu, Ventura County, CA: A suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision Wednesday night in the Point Mugu area of Ventura County was located… Read more "Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI"
