ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster

Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here. 
VENTURA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?

I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
islefile.org

New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala

Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County

A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Assault Weapon/Narcotics Arrest of Prohibited Person - Held on $500,000 Bail

December 23, 2022 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reports an Oxnard area man was arrested for numerous firearms related charges while trespassing on a commercial agricultural property. The unincorporated areas of Oxnard have recently seen an increase in crimes related to commercial agricultural businesses ranging from burglary, vehicle thefts,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Commercial Burglary Arrest in Oxnard

On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy