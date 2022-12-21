Read full article on original website
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal’s new PM
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of former communist rebels has become Nepal’s new prime minister with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties. The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month’s elections. Dahal has support of more than half the members of the newly elected House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament. He is likely to take the oath of office on Monday and prove his majority in the 275-member house later in the week. It is Dahal’s third time in power since his Maoist group quit an armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006.
Save Rohingya from starvation at sea, UN refugee agency urges Asian countries
The plight of nearly 200 Rohingya refugees adrift in the Indian Ocean for the past month is growing increasingly desperate, the United Nations’ refugee agency said Friday, as it repeated its call for countries in the region to help save them. Many passengers are feared dead and survivors are...
Brazil’s Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has appointed 16 ministers just over a week before he takes office. Another dozen or so nominations are expected next week, Lula said on Thursday. After weeks of negotiations, Lula looked to former governors of Brazil’s northeast region, and long-term members of his leftist Workers’ Party, for two of the most important positions: health and social development. The transition team of his incoming administration said that four years under President Jair Bolsonaro had produced significant setbacks in health and education. Some of the positions to be announced next week are still being painstakingly negotiated behind the scenes.
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Four major international aid groups say they will suspend their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. The announcements Sunday followed in quick succession from Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE. The groups said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff. Later in the day the International Rescue Committee said it would also suspend work. The NGO ban was introduced Saturday, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. Aid groups say over half of Afghanistan’s population or 24 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.
Rabuka sworn in as Fiji prime minister after close election
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sitiveni Rabuka has been sworn in as Fiji’s prime minister, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago. He won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva. Rabuka, the head of the People’s Alliance Party, won after forming a majority coalition with two other parties following last week’s close and contentious election. On Thursday, army and navy personnel were reportedly called in to protect minority groups over threats against them following the vote. During his swearing-in, Rabuka pledged to “obey, observe, uphold and maintain” the constitution. He also called Bainimarama to thank him for his contributions over the last 16 years.
58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims have been found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, early Sunday. Local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away said villagers who saw the group of ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities. The United Nations and other groups on Friday urged countries in South Asia to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea.
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. Netanyahu is set to form...
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
BAZHOU, China (AP) — As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. Even as the young go back to work and lines at fever clinics shrink, many of Hebei’s elderly are falling into critical condition. As they overrun ICUs and funeral homes, it could be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of China.
Head of Turkish medical group stands trial on terror charges
ISTANBUL (AP) — The president of the Turkish Medical Association has denied in court accusations that she had engaged in terrorist propaganda by calling for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a leading forensic expert, faces more than seven years in prison if found guilty of disseminating “terrorist propaganda.” In the opening hearing of her trial on Friday, Fincanci said she had given her “preliminary” opinion over allegations of the use of chemical weapons and insisted her words cannot be considered a crime. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 29. Fincanci is the latest activist to be prosecuted under Turkey’s broad anti-terrorism laws.
China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it
BEIJING (AP) — China has blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat” while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it shows U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that “China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move.” It called the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs. President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the U.S. Congress for “demonstrating the importance it attaches to Taiwan-U.S. relations and strengthening Taiwan’s security.”
Truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa; 8 killed
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday. Emergency services officials said that the top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion. Several houses and vehicles have been damaged by the explosion. The tanker was reportedly delivering gas to the nearby O.R. Tambo Memorial Hospital, where some of the injured were treated. Patients in some units at the hospital had to be evacuated because of the explosion and fire. Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg, said the incident will be investigated.
China’s top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China’s top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country’s ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that “relevant outbreak information”...
Spain: no evidence of criminal misconduct in migrant deaths
MADRID (AP) — Spanish prosecutors have dropped their investigation into the deaths of more than 20 migrants last June at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave city of Melilla. They said in a statement Friday they found no evidence of criminal misconduct by Spanish security forces. Prosecutors said they spent six months investigating what happened when hundreds of migrants — some estimates say around 2,000 — stormed the Melilla border fence in northwest Africa from the Moroccan side in an attempt to reach European soil. At least 23 migrants were officially reported dead. The Spanish prosecutors said they concluded that no charge of reckless homicide can be brought against Spanish security officers at the scene.
As crematoriums fill up, China shifts how it counts Covid deaths
For much of the pandemic, images of overflowing hospitals and busy funeral homes from the United States have featured heavily on China’s state-controlled television, where the deaths of over a million Americans from Covid is depicted as a gross failing of Western democracy. Now, as an unprecedented wave of...
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China. Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be barred from contact with people or organizations within China. The notice said the measures were in response to the U.S. sanctioning two Chinese citizens “under the excuse of the ‘Tibet human rights’ issue.” On Dec. 9, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the top official in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region’s police chief since 2018.
French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ freed from Nepal prison
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — French confessed serial killer Charles Sobhraj has been released from prison in Nepal after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers. His lawyer says he was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris. The Supreme Court earlier ordered his release because of poor health and good behavior. He has admitted killing several Western tourists, and is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s. But his 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.
